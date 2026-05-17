Cambodia Protests Thailand's Activities at Ancient Temples on Cambodia-Thailand Border

The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has issued a strong protest against Thailand over public events, religious ceremonies, and tourism activities conducted at several ancient temples along the Cambodia-Thailand border, asserting that the actions constitute a violation of Cambodian sovereignty under international law.

The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in Cambodia has strongly protested against Thailand, accusing the latter of organizing public events , religious ceremonies , and tourism activities at several ancient temples along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

The ministry argues that these activities constitute a violation of Cambodia's sovereignty under international law as the sites are located on occupied Cambodian territory. The Cambodian government has expressed its complete non-recognition and non-acquiescence to the Thai government's actions, urging the Thai government to cease all activities at the sites and adhere to international law and diplomatic channels to resolve the issue peacefully





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Cambodia-Thailand Border Ancient Temples Public Events Religious Ceremonies Tourism Activities International Law Sovereignty House Of Many Colors Cultural Heritage Sites Franco-Siamese Treaties Of 1904 And 1907 Cambodian Territory Cambodian Sovereignty Diplomatic Channels Peaceful Resolution Efforts Mat Sabu E-ART Project Johor Baru Traffic

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