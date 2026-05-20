Calvin Klein Hosts Jung Kook-Themed Pop-Up Store in Kuala Lumpur

Calvin Klein, the fashion brand famous for its minimalist aesthetic, is hosting a Jung Kook-themed pop-up store in Kuala Lumpur from 20 to 24 May. The pop-up marks Jung Kook's first-ever fashion collaboration with the brand after he had previously served as a global ambassador since 2023. Expect a capsule collection of 20 pieces that blend Jung Kook's personal style with Calvin Klein's signature aesthetic, featuring items inspired by biker culture and the freedom of the open road.

Calvin Klein hosts Jung Kook -themed pop-up store Special event comes after Jung Kook working with the brand as a global ambassador since 2023 Capsule collection blends Jung Kook 's personal style with Calvin Klein 's trademark minimalist aesthetic 20-piece limited-edition collection includes racer jackets , sweatshirts, low-rise jeans , and trucker jackets Inspired by biker culture and the freedom of the open road Fans can expect custom graphics , racing stripe elements , and hidden embroidery Collaboration reflects Jung Kook 's love for motorcycles and staying true to Calvin Klein 's iconic minimal style Global rollout with similar activations happening in other cities Fans encouraged to register in advance for entr.

Calvin Klein hosts Jung Kook-themed pop-up store Special event comes after Jung Kook working with the brand as a global ambassador since 2023 Capsule collection blends Jung Kook's personal style with Calvin Klein's trademark minimalist aesthetic 20-piece limited-edition collection includes racer jackets, sweatshirts, low-rise jeans, and trucker jackets Inspired by biker culture and the freedom of the open road Fans can expect custom graphics, racing stripe elements, and hidden embroidery Collaboration reflects Jung Kook's love for motorcycles and staying true to Calvin Klein's iconic minimal style Global rollout with similar activations happening in other cities Fans encouraged to register in advance for entr





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Calvin Klein Jung Kook Pop-Up Store Limited-Edition Capsule Collection Biker Culture Racer Jackets Sweatshirts Low-Rise Jeans Trucker Jackets Custom Graphics Racing Stripe Elements Hidden Embroidery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury Brand Introduces Revival of Iconic Swinging Sixties JewelersSwiss luxury brand Piaget unveils a new Swinging Sixties-themed timepiece, celebrating Piaget's rich legacy of creating iconic jewellery watches since the 1960s, including two fresh versions available in a deep blue alligator strap and two dial variations.

Read more »

Volvo launches 'new car brand' called Selamat - ES90 teasers part of year-long campaign focusing on safetyToday’s launch of the Volvo ES90 also served as the reveal of ‘Selamat’. Volvo Car Malaysia’s teaser campaign for the all-new electric sedan centred on a ‘new car brand’ called Selamat. We saw that word …

Read more »

3 Korean Men Arrested on Suspicion of Possibly Detaining a Person for RansomThree men from South Korea, charged with possibly detaining a person for the amount of USDT10 million to extort money were caught and their confessions were heard in court. They soon confessed to the crime and were given punishments according to the law. The main accused is Hyun Jung-ryul, Kwak Jaeil, and Lee Myeong-Jun.

Read more »

Johor JPJ Seizes 44 Luxury Vehicles In Crackdown Over 4 Common InfractionsThe law applies to everyone, regardless of the car&8217;s brand or value.

Read more »