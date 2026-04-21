Callum Hudson-Odoi Out for Season Following Successful Thigh Surgery

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the rest of the season due to a right quadriceps injury sustained during their Europa League match against Porto.

Nottingham Forest have been dealt a significant blow to their campaign as star winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is officially sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old, who has been a pivotal figure in the club's resurgence, underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to address a severe thigh muscle injury.

The club released an official statement confirming that Hudson-Odoi suffered damage to his right quadriceps muscle during the tense Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash against Porto last Thursday. Despite the injury, Forest secured a vital victory in that fixture, progressing further in European competition, but the triumph came at a high personal cost for the former Chelsea player. Throughout the 2025-2026 season, Hudson-Odoi has been instrumental in the team's attacking setup, accumulating six goals and four assists across 43 appearances in all competitions. His pace and creativity on the wing have been essential for manager Nuno Espirito Santo, making his absence a difficult hurdle for the team to overcome as they navigate the final stages of a demanding campaign. The club noted that following a comprehensive consultation with medical specialists, surgery was deemed the most appropriate course of action to ensure a full recovery. Hudson-Odoi has already begun his rehabilitation program with the Forest medical staff and is projected to return to full training activities by the start of the pre-season period, marking a hopeful outlook for his long-term fitness. As the Premier League season approaches its climax, Nottingham Forest currently sit in 16th place with 36 points, holding a five-point buffer over 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With only five matches remaining in their league schedule, the squad must now rely on their depth to maintain their top-flight status. The challenge is compounded by their continued involvement in the Europa League, where they are set to face Aston Villa in a high-stakes semi-final first leg on April 30. Before that European encounter, Forest will travel to face 11th-placed Sunderland this Friday, a match that takes on added importance as they look to secure the necessary points to avoid the relegation trapdoor. The loss of a talent like Hudson-Odoi undoubtedly shifts the tactical dynamic, and the entire club has publicly extended their best wishes for his swift and successful recovery, hoping he will return to his best form in the upcoming campaign





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Nottingham Forest Callum Hudson-Odoi Premier League Europa League Football Injury

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