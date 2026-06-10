Calls for Transparency Grow Over BAS.MY Kota Kinabalu Bus Service Fleet

Api-Api Assemblyman Loi Kok Liang backs demands for the authorities to disclose full details of the BAS.MY Kota Kinabalu bus fleet amid resident concerns over varying standards and accessibility provisions.

Public scrutiny over the BAS. MY bus service in Kota Kinabalu has intensified, with calls for full transparency regarding the fleet deployed under the Stage Bus Service Transformation programme.

Api-Api Assemblyman Loi Kok Liang has voiced support for concerns raised by the civil society group Sabah Entitlement and Equity Now (Seen), which first highlighted apparent discrepancies between the buses used in Kota Kinabalu and those in other BAS. MY services across Malaysia. Residents have noted differences in vehicle quality and specifications, prompting questions about procurement standards and the equitable use of public funds.

Loi stressed that Sabahans deserve clear answers on fleet composition, procurement specifications, accessibility provisions, and the financial breakdown of the programme. He emphasized that the issue goes beyond mere technicalities, especially concerning accessibility for persons with disabilities, a cornerstone of an inclusive public transport system. The assemblyman pointed to reported cases where pink-coloured buses, bearing registration numbers originally assigned for Kota Kinabalu, were later spotted in Johor Bahru, raising further doubts about fleet deployment and management.

Loi argued that the public is not seeking special treatment, only factual transparency. He expressed frustration with a pattern of public projects in Sabah that seemingly deliver less than promised, whether in roads, utilities, ports, or transportation. The assemblyman warned that when authorities fail to address legitimate questions, public confidence erodes. He urged the Sabah Government, the Ministry of Transport, the Land Public Transport Agency, and the appointed operator to publish detailed information instead of responding defensively.

According to Loi, transparency should be the default whenever public funds are used, as it either reinforces trust in a properly run programme or helps identify necessary improvements.

"An inclusive public transport system cannot be inclusive only in speeches and promotional materials," Loi stated, underscoring that actual vehicle deployment must reflect promised accessibility features. He called for immediate clarification if some buses lack the required accommodations for disabled passengers. The assemblyman's stance aligns with growing citizen demand for accountability in the utilisation of development funds. He contended that Sabahans are tired of being asked to accept substandard outcomes while bearing the full cost.

The controversy surrounding BAS. MY Kota Kinabalu thus becomes a broader test of governmental openness and commitment to equitable service delivery. Loi concluded that the people have an inherent right to know how their money is being spent, and that transparent communication will ultimately strengthen the programme's legitimacy, whether by validating its current form or by guiding needed corrections





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BAS.MY Kota Kinabalu Loi Kok Liang Public Transport Sabah Stage Bus Service Transformation Accessibility Disabilities Fleet Procurement Transparency Seen Civil Society

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