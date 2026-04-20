Calls for Stricter Accountability Follow Mudslide Incident in Cameron Highlands

An environmental NGO is demanding urgent changes to land-use policies and development approvals in Cameron Highlands after heavy rains turned a major road into a river of mud.

The picturesque highlands of Cameron Highlands have once again become the epicenter of environmental concern after a torrential downpour on Monday, April 20, transformed a critical thoroughfare into a literal river of mud. The Jalan Besar Ringlet-Tanah Rata route, located near the Habu area, was inundated with thick, brown sludge, a phenomenon widely attributed to uncontrolled runoff originating from the surrounding hills.

As footage of the harrowing scene circulated rapidly across social media platforms, public outcry regarding the safety and sustainability of local land-use policies has reached a fever pitch. Residents and commuters alike are questioning how such a significant environmental hazard was allowed to manifest, pointing fingers at the rapid pace of development that continues to scar the highland landscape. In response to the recurring disaster, the Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highlands (REACH), led by president A. Dilip Martin, has issued a stern call for administrative accountability. Martin emphasized that the incident is not merely an isolated case of bad weather but a direct consequence of systemic failures in the approval process for large-scale development and agricultural land clearing. He argued that authorities have been far too lenient in granting permits for projects situated on steep, high-risk slopes that are fundamentally unsuitable for intensive cultivation. According to Martin, the current paradigm of development is driven by a lack of foresight, where long-term ecological stability is being sacrificed for short-term economic gains. He stressed that without a fundamental shift in how these sensitive areas are governed, such incidents will inevitably continue to threaten the safety of the local population. Furthermore, the organization is demanding a move away from desk-bound decision-making processes. Martin noted that many approvals are granted based on paperwork and conditional clauses that are rarely monitored or enforced by the relevant technical agencies. He is advocating for a more rigorous, field-based assessment protocol where authorities conduct thorough site inspections before any permit is finalized. The core of his argument lies in the classification of these slopes; given that most of the highlands are categorized as Class 1 and Class 2 environmentally sensitive zones, he questioned why projects of such high risk are permitted to proceed. The demand for accountability extends to the technical officers and government bodies themselves, suggesting that those who rubber-stamp these projects should face consequences when environmental safety is compromised. Moving forward, the focus must be on stringent enforcement and the integration of environmental health into every stage of the highland development lifecycle, ensuring that the safety of the community remains the paramount concern above all else





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Cameron Highlands Environmental Protection Land Development REACH Soil Erosion

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