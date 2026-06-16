Call for Resignation of J-Kom Chief Over Derogatory Remarks

The author demands the resignation of J-Kom Director-General Hisyamuddin Ghazali after he reportedly used a derogatory term, arguing that senior officials must be held to the same standards as ordinary citizens and that such conduct erodes public trust and contradicts the agency's purpose.

I am deeply concerned and disappointed by Community Communications Department ( J-Kom ) director-general Hisyamuddin Ghazali reportedly using the derogatory term . Regardless of one's political views or differences of opinion, such language is wholly inappropriate, irresponsible, and unbecoming of a senior government official entrusted with leading a federal communications agency.

The government, through various bodies, has consistently reminded politicians and the public not to touch on sensitive 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues, warning that failure to do so may attract investigation and enforcement action. It is therefore deeply troubling that a person holding the highest position in J-Kom appears to have engaged in precisely the kind of conduct that has been repeatedly warned against.

The government cannot have one standard for ordinary citizens and another for those holding positions of authority. J-Kom was established to communicate government policies, strengthen public understanding, and promote constructive engagement between the government and the people. It was never intended to function as a platform for attacking the public, engaging in political mudslinging, or assigning racial labels to individuals. As Director-General, Hisyamuddin occupies a position that carries significant public responsibility.

He is expected to uphold professionalism, impartiality, and respect for all Malaysians regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation. Statements that appear to stereotype or disparage individuals based on race undermine public confidence not only in the individual concerned but also in the institution that he leads. The issue before us is not about political disagreement. It is about whether public officials should be held to the same standards that are expected of every Malaysian.

Public confidence in government institutions can only be maintained if the principles of accountability and equality before the law are consistently applied. In light of the seriousness of the matter, Hisyamuddin should take responsibility and resign from his position. Should he choose not to do so, the government ought to seriously consider his removal to preserve the credibility and integrity of the institution.

It must also be mindful of the public perception that may arise from its response to this controversy. Malaysians are closely watching how the authorities handle this matter. Over the years, numerous individuals, including politicians, activists, and ordinary citizens, have been investigated, questioned, or subjected to enforcement action over statements alleged to touch upon sensitive racial or religious issues.

Any delay, reluctance, or failure to take appropriate action in a case involving a senior government official would inevitably raise serious questions regarding the consistency, impartiality, and credibility of law enforcement and regulatory authorities. Accordingly, I call upon the police and MCMC to investigate the matter independently, professionally, and without fear or favour, and to take whatever action is deemed appropriate under the law.

As a Sabahan, I am particularly concerned that such divisive rhetoric should not be normalised or allowed to spread into Sabah. Sabah has long been recognised as a model of racial and religious harmony, where people of different ethnicities, cultures, and faiths coexist peacefully with mutual respect and understanding. At a time when Malaysians should be strengthening national unity, public officials must set an example by promoting respect, moderation, and inclusiveness.

Racial labelling and divisive rhetoric have no place in public discourse, especially when they originate from those entrusted with serving the people





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J-Kom Hisyamuddin Ghazali Derogatory Term Resignation Race Relations 3R Issues

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