Call for Reduced School Canteen Rental Rates

Putrajaya MP urges government to extend rental rate reductions, similar to those implemented by MARA and UDA, to school canteen operators nationwide due to rising operational costs and the impact of the Middle East conflict on MSMEs.

PUTRAJAYA: School canteen operators nationwide deserve a reduction in rental rates as they also bear increasing operational costs . This call was made by Putrajaya Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, following the government's move to lower rental rates for premises by Majlis Amanah Rakyat ( MARA ) and Perbadanan Pembangunan Bandar ( UDA ) starting this month.

Radzi, who is also the Vice President of Bersatu, stated that he wants the government to offer the same measure to canteen operators across the country. He expressed hope that this approach would extend to school canteen operators nationwide who are also facing pressure from rising operational costs.

The numerous pressures faced by traders, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, including the sudden increase in operational costs, should not be taken lightly, he said when contacted today. He added that the government should not be ashamed to use the approach previously adopted by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Radzi explained that during the Covid-19 pandemic, every step taken by the PN government prioritized traders to ensure they could continue to survive in difficult economic situations. He pointed out that after 67 days of conflict in the Middle East, the Prime Minister finally made an announcement, echoing the saying, ‘better late than never’.

On March 20th, which was the 21st day of the conflict, he had issued a statement titled ‘Conflict in the Middle East: People affected, traders affected’, but the government remained passive. At that time, he said, there was no comprehensive approach by the government to help traders, especially MSMEs, before the situation worsened.

The government today has instructed all Federal agencies, including MARA and UDA, to lower the rental rates for business premises starting this month to help small traders reduce operational costs. Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was reported to have said that appeals were also made to local authorities (PBT) and state governments to lower the rental rates for their respective premises to reduce the pressure of the cost of living.

The situation demands immediate attention and a proactive response to support those most vulnerable to economic fluctuations. The impact of global events, such as the conflict in the Middle East, is far-reaching and necessitates a holistic approach to economic management. It is crucial for the government to recognize the interconnectedness of various sectors and implement policies that address the root causes of economic hardship.

Supporting MSMEs is not merely an economic imperative but also a social responsibility, as these businesses are the backbone of local communities and provide employment opportunities for many. A reduction in rental rates is a tangible step towards alleviating the financial burden on these businesses and enabling them to thrive.

Furthermore, extending this measure to school canteen operators is particularly important, as they play a vital role in providing affordable and nutritious meals to students. Ensuring the sustainability of school canteen operations is essential for promoting student well-being and academic performance. The government's decision to lower rental rates is a positive development, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. A comprehensive strategy is needed to address the broader economic challenges facing the country.

This strategy should include measures to promote innovation, enhance productivity, and create a more favorable business environment. It should also prioritize investments in education and training to equip the workforce with the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century. The government must also work closely with the private sector to identify and address the challenges facing businesses. Collaboration and dialogue are essential for fostering a shared understanding of the economic landscape and developing effective solutions.

Ultimately, the goal is to create a resilient and inclusive economy that benefits all Malaysians. This requires a long-term vision and a commitment to sustainable development. The government's actions today will shape the future of the country, and it is imperative that they are guided by principles of fairness, equity, and social justice. The call for extending rental reductions to school canteen operators is a testament to the importance of considering the needs of all stakeholders in the economic equation.

It is a reminder that economic policies should not be implemented in isolation but rather as part of a broader social and economic framework





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School Canteen Rental Rates MARA UDA Msmes Operational Costs Middle East Conflict Economic Support Perikatan Nasional Government Policy

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