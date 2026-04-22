Call for Fair Treatment and Permanent Pathways for Contract Pharmacists in Malaysia

MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon urges the government to end double standards in the healthcare hiring system, advocating for permanent positions for pharmacists to prevent a brain drain and ensure a robust public health system.

The public healthcare landscape in Malaysia is currently facing a significant internal crisis that threatens the stability and future efficacy of its medical services. Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, the deputy president of MCA, has voiced strong concerns regarding the discriminatory hiring practices currently afflicting the sector.

He emphasized that the government must take immediate action to provide pharmacists with a clear and equitable pathway to permanent employment, mirroring the processes currently available to medical officers. According to Dr Mah, the continuation of the current contract employment policy represents a form of double standards that unfairly disadvantages vital healthcare personnel, including pharmacists, dentists, and nurses.

He cautioned that if the system continues to sideline these professionals through rigid and unfair contract structures, the nation risks exacerbating the existing healthcare crisis. The professional role of a pharmacist extends far beyond mere medication distribution; they are essential gatekeepers of patient safety, responsible for the precise dispensing of pharmaceuticals, counseling patients on complex dosages, and vigilantly monitoring for potentially dangerous drug interactions.

By neglecting these professionals, the government is inadvertently compromising the quality of care provided to the public, creating a scenario where systemic inefficiency leads to avoidable clinical errors. To address these systemic shortcomings, Dr Mah proposed a comprehensive suite of reforms aimed at revitalizing the public health workforce. Among his primary recommendations are the implementation of a transparent and merit-based pathway toward permanent tenure and the strategic absorption of experienced contract pharmacists into permanent roles.

He also advocated for a significant increase in funded positions that accurately reflect the actual clinical demand on the ground, rather than adhering to outdated bureaucratic quotas. Furthermore, the call for improved promotion structures and specialized incentives for those willing to undertake rural postings is seen as a necessary step to distribute healthcare resources more equitably across the country. Dr Mah stressed that a sustainable national healthcare workforce plan must be underpinned by accurate, data-driven manpower forecasting.

He also urged for the decentralization and streamlining of recruitment processes, suggesting that the Ministry of Health should be granted greater autonomy to manage its workforce planning effectively, thereby reducing the reliance on rigid, top-down directives that fail to account for local realities. The urgency of this situation is underscored by recent data from the Malaysian Pharmacists Society, led by President Amrahi Buang, who has openly criticized the alleged double standards present within the Health Ministry.

The frustration is palpable among healthcare professionals who feel that the contract system has evolved into a tool for systemic inequality rather than a temporary employment solution. With approximately 40 pharmacists facing the imminent termination of their service in July due to reaching the five-year maximum contract duration, the potential for a talent exodus is becoming a reality.

The Health Ministry has maintained that it cannot extend these contracts due to existing policy constraints, even as hundreds of other pharmacists remain in a state of limbo, waiting for appointment letters for permanent roles that have been promised but not yet materialized. As Dr Mah pointed out, healthcare reform cannot be treated as a selective process. If the administration persists with inconsistent policies, Malaysia risks a permanent, crippling loss of institutional knowledge and specialized talent.

Ultimately, a nation that fails to provide a secure and dignified future for its pharmacists is a nation that will fail its patients, as the integrity of the public health system is fundamentally inseparable from the well-being and professional security of its workforce





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pharmacists Public Healthcare Employment Policy Health Ministry Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yusoff calls for influential FAM leaderIF you've been thinking about your next holiday, or simply waiting for the right moment to plan one, MATTA Fair Penang 2026 might just be it.

Read more »

Soccer-Hagi returns to manage Romania 25 years after his first spellIF you've been thinking about your next holiday, or simply waiting for the right moment to plan one, MATTA Fair Penang 2026 might just be it.

Read more »

A quiet Cup threatIF you've been thinking about your next holiday, or simply waiting for the right moment to plan one, MATTA Fair Penang 2026 might just be it.

Read more »

Lee says RM1.3mil camp gives Malaysia perfect platform for Thomas-Uber Cup chargeIF you've been thinking about your next holiday, or simply waiting for the right moment to plan one, MATTA Fair Penang 2026 might just be it.

Read more »

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Urge De-escalation in Middle East Amid Concerns Over Global StabilityASEAN foreign ministers meet to address the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, emphasizing the critical need for a permanent ceasefire and the protection of global supply chains.

Read more »

HK artiste Aaron Kwok's wife soaks feet in mala broth: 'Foot spa treatment from Chongqing'April ⁠21 (Reuters) - ⁠A small ‌group of unauthorized ​users has ⁠accessed ⁠Anthropic's new Mythos ⁠AI ‌model, ⁠Bloomberg News ​reported ‌on Tuesday, ⁠citing ​documentation ⁠and a ​person familiar with the ⁠matter.

Read more »