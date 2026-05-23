California chemical tank leak prompts mass evacuation, no injuries reported yet

Tens of thousands of people in Garden Grove, California, were ordered to evacuate after a huge toxic chemical spill. The incident involved a failing tank of methyl methacrylate, a flammable liquid used in aerospace industries.

A chemical incident in Garden Grove , California , involving a failing tank of methyl methacrylate sparked an evacuation of around 40,000 people. The tank leaked about 6,700 gallons of the volatile and flammable liquid into a parking lot area.

The situation was considered grim by firefighters, with the tank possibly blowing up and affecting nearby tanks. No injuries had been reported as of Friday afternoon, but the cause of the leak remained unclear. Aerial footage showed jets of water being sprayed at the tank. Responders were working to contain the spill and prevent it from reaching storm drains or the ocean.

The US Environmental Protection Agency warns that methyl methacrylate can irritate skin, eyes, and mucous membranes and may cause respiratory effects. CNN Recommends: FREE RM10 Offer Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. GO NOW





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Chemical Tank Leak Garden Grove California Methyl Methacrylate Flammable Liquid Evacuation Order Airborne Toxic Plume Environmental Protection Agency Toxic Substances

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