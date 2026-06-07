Cadillac Loses Maiden F1 Point After Post-Race Penalty to Sergio Perez in Monaco

Cadillac's Sergio Perez was penalized after the Monaco Grand Prix for incorrectly positioning his car during a restart, which stripped the team of its first Formula One point. The penalty demoted Perez from tenth to fifteenth, promoting Fernando Alonso to tenth and giving Aston Martin its first point of the 2026 season.

Cadillac 's Sergio Perez appeared to secure the team's first-ever point in Formula One with a top-10 finish at the Monaco Grand Prix , but the achievement was swiftly taken away following a post-race penalty.

Initially crossing the line in tenth place on Sunday, Perez was penalized by race stewards for incorrectly positioning his car for the restart after a red flag interruption. The stewards' decision stated that video evidence clearly showed the front-right wheel of Car 11 outside the designated starting box, resulting in the enforcement of the standard penalty.

This infraction compounded an earlier error by Perez, who had mistakenly started from the empty grid slot left by Gabriel Bortoleto's Audi, which already incurred a drive-through penalty. The cumulative penalties demoted Perez from tenth to fifteenth in the final classification, stripping Cadillac of its maiden points. The shift in standings elevated Fernando Alonso to tenth place, awarding Aston Martin its first point of the 2026 season and reshaping the midfield battle.

The incident underscored the high-stakes precision required in Formula One, where even minor procedural missteps can dramatically alter outcomes and championship narratives. The race itself, held on the tight streets of Monte Carlo, featured strategic complexities and a red-flag period due to an on-track incident, creating the restart scenario where Perez's misplacement occurred. For Cadillac, the debut season continued to present steep learning curves despite showing competitive pace throughout the weekend.

The team's early optimism turned to disappointment as they absorbed the double penalty's impact on their constructors' standings. Meanwhile, Aston Martin capitalized on the opportunity, with Alonso's experience securing valuable points in a tightly contested midfield. The stewards' rulings highlighted the consistency of penalty enforcement across the grid, regardless of a team's rookie status. Perez, a veteran driver, faced scrutiny over his restart positioning, a critical element in the tightly regulated procedure following a red flag.

The incident will likely prompt internal reviews at Cadillac regarding restart protocols and grid box adherence. The Monaco Grand Prix, known for its demanding nature and limited overtaking opportunities, magnified the importance of proper restart positioning. The final classification adjustments after the race demonstrated how post-event analyses can significantly reshape results and fan Reactions.

For fans and analysts, the event served as a reminder of Formula One's intricate rulebook and the profound impact of stewarding decisions on a team's season trajectory. The 2026 season, with new technical regulations and several teams vying for supremacy, continues to produce dramatic moments both on and off the track. The midfield contest remains fierce, with every point crucial for long-term championship aspirations.

Cadillac'snear-miss in Monaco will be a painful lesson but also a motivator as they seek to convert pace into results. Aston Martin's point, though small in isolation, provides a morale boost and a stepping stone in their development campaign. The broader implications for sportsmanship and procedural compliance in motorsport were also emphasized, as the stewards acted promptly based on available video evidence. The incident will be studied by other teams to avoid similar pitfalls in future restart scenarios.

Ultimately, the Monaco Grand Prix delivered another chapter of unpredictable drama, where a team's historic milestone was momentarily celebrated before being revoked by the letter of the law





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Formula One Monaco Grand Prix Cadillac Sergio Perez Penalty Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Red Flag Restart Stewards

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