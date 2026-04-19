Cable Theft Suspects Flee Police Checkpoint, Sparking Manhunt

Authorities are actively searching for three individuals suspected of cable theft who evaded a police inspection in Alor Gajah early Sunday morning. The suspects, travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo, sped away when signaled to stop, leading to a brief chase. Upon reaching Kampung Pegoh, they abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby foliage. Equipment believed to be used in cable theft was discovered in the abandoned car. Police have initiated a special operation to apprehend the fugitives and are appealing to the public for any information.

Police in Alor Gajah are engaged in an intensive manhunt for three suspects implicated in cable theft , who managed to evade capture after a police patrol attempted to stop their vehicle for inspection.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, around 2:30 AM, at the Kelemak traffic lights. A white Volkswagen Polo was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior by a police patrol unit, prompting officers to signal the driver to pull over for a routine inspection.

However, instead of complying, the driver accelerated rapidly, initiating a pursuit that extended into Kampung Pegoh. Upon reaching the village, the occupants of the vehicle, described as three individuals clad in dark attire with one wearing a red cap, exited the Polo and made their escape into the dense surrounding bushes.

A subsequent examination of the abandoned vehicle revealed a collection of equipment strongly suspected to be instruments used in cable theft.

Alor Gajah OCPD Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar confirmed these details in a statement issued on the same day, highlighting the commencement of a comprehensive operation, codenamed Ops Tutup, specifically designed to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Furthermore, the registered owner of the Volkswagen Polo has been identified and is being sought to assist with the ongoing investigations.

The police are urging any members of the public who may have witnessed the events or possess any information pertinent to the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward and contact the Alor Gajah district police headquarters hotline at 06-5564153.

This evasion highlights a persistent issue of criminal activity involving the theft of essential infrastructure, causing disruptions and requiring significant law enforcement resources to combat.

The swift action of the police patrol, despite the suspects' attempt to flee, underscores their commitment to maintaining public safety and apprehending those involved in criminal enterprises.

The discovery of specialized equipment within the suspects' vehicle provides crucial evidence supporting the allegations of cable theft.

This type of crime can have far-reaching consequences, including power outages, damage to telecommunications services, and significant financial losses for utility companies.

The description of the suspects, though limited, coupled with the vehicle information, provides vital leads for the ongoing investigation.

Ops Tutup is a testament to the seriousness with which law enforcement agencies are treating this incident, deploying a dedicated effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The appeal for public assistance is a standard yet critical component of such investigations, as civilian witnesses can often provide invaluable information that complements police efforts.

The identification of the vehicle’s owner is a crucial step in the investigative process, as it can lead to identifying the individuals who were in possession of the car at the time of the incident.

The promptness with which police responded to the suspicious activity and initiated a chase demonstrates a proactive approach to crime prevention and detection.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating various forms of theft, particularly those that target public utilities and infrastructure.

The organized nature suggested by the presence of specialized tools implies that these are not isolated incidents but potentially part of a broader network involved in such activities.

The authorities are hopeful that the public will heed their call for information and contribute to the successful apprehension of these individuals.

The focus now shifts to the comprehensive search operation, leveraging all available resources and intelligence to ensure that those responsible are brought to account for their alleged crimes.

The resilience of the community and the dedication of its police force are paramount in overcoming such criminal challenges and ensuring the continued safety and security of Alor Gajah and its surrounding areas.

The investigation is expected to continue with further inquiries and analysis of any recovered evidence





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Cable Theft Suspects Flee Police Chase Alor Gajah Manhunt

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