Cabinet Approves Proposed Framework for Malaysia Museums Bill, Aimed at Strengthening Museum Ecosystem

The proposed policy framework for the drafting of the Malaysia Museums Bill has received in-principle approval from the Cabinet, marking a major step towards strengthening the country\'s museum ecosystem. The drafting of the Bill is an important step in strengthening the nation\'s museum ecosystem because it will become the first Federal legislation specifically enacted to regulate the establishment, registration and management of museum activities in this country.

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed policy framework for the drafting of the Malaysia Museums Bill has received in-principle approval from the Cabinet, marking a major step towards strengthening the country\'s museum ecosystem, says Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The drafting of the Bill is an important step in strengthening the nation\'s museum ecosystem because it will become the first Federal legislation specifically enacted to regulate the establishment, registration and management of museum activities in this country. The proposed law would apply in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan and cover the establishment of the Malaysian Museums Council (MMM), governance involving Federal and private museums, as well as the creation of a Museum Register and Collection Register.

The Madani government remains committed to rejuvenating museum institutions to ensure they stayed relevant, dynamic and closely connected to society, and the Museum Matching Grant introduced under Budget 2026 is aimed at empowering the development and transformation of the country\'s museum sector, prioritising people-centric projects and programmes that directly benefit the public. National Unity Week, the celebration and the Youth Overnight at the Museum programme serve as important platforms to foster togetherness, strengthen mutual understanding and nurture respect among Malaysians





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Malaysia Museums Bill Museum Matching Grant National Unity Week Youth Overnight At The Museum Programme Museum Ecosystem Strengthening

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