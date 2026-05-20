CAAM Advises Travelers to Stay Up-to-Date and Arrive Early Amid Surge in Air Travel During School Holidays

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) issued a warning to holidaymakers regarding global disruptions to airline operations and flight schedules during the upcoming school holiday period. They advised holidaymakers to stay informed and check flight status with airlines or airport operators to prevent potential delays and congestion.

In a statement today, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia ( CAAM ) advised holidaymakers to stay updated amid global disruptions to airline operations and flight schedules .

CAAM encouraged holidaymakers to regularly check their flight status with airlines or airport operators and arrive at airports earlier to handle possible delays and congestion. They were also advised to ensure contact details provided during booking are updated and reachable and retain all travel and booking documents for reference. In the event of flight delays of five hours or more, consumers may choose to continue their journey or opt for a full refund.

Flight cancellations, denied boarding, schedule changes of three hours or more, and route cessations may entitle consumers to a choice of rerouting or a full refund





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