C. Joseph Vijay Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Malaysians, particularly the Tamil community and wider Tamil diaspora, have joined in celebrating the historic swearing-in of film star-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India. The former ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had sought support promises from the newly elected Vijay to form the new state government. Vijay thanks his supporters for the trust given to him, stating, 'This is a historic moment for the state of Tamil Nadu and for the Tamil Diaspora'. He further adds, 'There are plans to act to raise Tamil Nadu to global standards and make it renowned globally.'

Malaysia Newly elected chief minister of India’s Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay , along with Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, reacts after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu state’s new chief minister earlier today after he was promised support by other parties to achieve the required legislative majority. His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party supporters celebrated by distributing sweets in various cities as the 51-year-old took his oath of office in front of the state governor at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The TVK won 108 seats in April’s assembly election, falling short of the 118 needed for a majority of its own in the 234-member chamber. The Congress, a key ally of the former ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), extended support to Vijay along with Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to end the uncertainty over the new government.

Malaysia’s Tamil community and wider Tamil diaspora joined in celebrating the historic swearing-in of film star-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India





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