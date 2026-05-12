New Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay, who has previously worked as a movie star, is committed to fostering better ties with Malaysia after receiving warm congratulations from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

HYDERABAD India: Tamil Nadu 's new chief minister C. Joseph Vijay has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his greetings and said he is committed to build warmer ties with Malaysia .

The 51-year-old popular Tamil movie star-turned-politician expressed his gratitude for the Malaysian leader's warm congratulations and his commitment to fostering greater cooperation and enhancing the bond of friendship between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a post on his social media account, warmly congratulated Vijay on being elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, stating that Vijay had been a role model for the people of Tamil Nadu, often defeating corrupt politicians and assorted villains within three hours after a short interval.

Malaysia and Tamil Nadu share deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties across generations, and the prime minister looks forward to working closely with Vijay in the years ahead





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POLITICS AND GOVERNANCE Malaysia Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Warm Greetings Responsible Role

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