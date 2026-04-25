BYON7: Combat Sports Spectacle Lands in Malaysia

The highly anticipated BYON COMBAT SHOWBIZ 7 (BYON7) is coming to Kuala Lumpur, featuring a thrilling rematch between Putra Abdullah and Ronal Siahaan for the Byon Kickstriking Asia Title. Experience a unique 'combat showbiz' concept with world-class production and entertainment.

The capital city is set to be electrified by a surge in combat sports enthusiasm as BYON COMBAT SHOWBIZ 7 ( BYON7 ) officially lands in Malaysia for the very first time.

The World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur will host what is anticipated to be the most thrilling showdown of the year, scheduled for Saturday, April 25th, 2026. The primary focus of fans will undoubtedly be the highly anticipated rematch between Putra Abdullah and Ronal Siahaan.

Their initial encounter concluded without a definitive winner, and this time, the Byon Kickstriking Asia Title is at stake, transforming the contest into more than just a medal chase – it’s a battle for redemption and pride. BYON, recognized as a leading combat sports platform originating from Indonesia, introduces a unique 'combat showbiz' concept through a strategic partnership with Kharisma Music International.

Spectators are not only promised intense physical action but will also be treated to a world-class production seamlessly blending modern entertainment elements. This isn't simply a sporting event; it's a spectacle designed to captivate and immerse the audience in an unforgettable experience. The organizers are committed to delivering a show that transcends the typical combat sports presentation, offering a dynamic and visually stunning display alongside the raw athleticism and competitive spirit of the fighters.

The event aims to elevate the profile of kickstriking and combat sports in Malaysia, attracting both seasoned fans and newcomers to the thrilling world of martial arts. The combination of high-stakes competition and captivating entertainment is expected to draw a large and enthusiastic crowd, creating an electric atmosphere within the WTC Kuala Lumpur. Beyond the headline rematch, BYON7 will feature a diverse card of exciting fights showcasing talented athletes from across Asia.

The event will provide a platform for rising stars to demonstrate their skills and compete for regional recognition. The production quality will be a key differentiator, with state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and visual effects enhancing the overall viewing experience. The collaboration with Kharisma Music International ensures a high level of entertainment value, potentially including live musical performances and other engaging segments.

Tickets are available at an accessible price of just RM17, making the event inclusive and allowing a wider audience to witness history in the making. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the crowning of the Byon Kickstriking Asia Champion and be part of an event that will define the pinnacle of combat sports in Asia.

BYON7 is poised to become a landmark event, setting a new standard for combat sports entertainment in the region and solidifying Malaysia’s position as a key destination for martial arts enthusiasts. The event promises not only thrilling fights but also a celebration of athleticism, entertainment, and the spirit of competition. The organizers are confident that BYON7 will leave a lasting impression on all who attend, creating memories that will resonate long after the final bell has rung





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BYON7 Combat Sports Kickstriking Putra Abdullah Ronal Siahaan Malaysia WTC Kuala Lumpur Martial Arts

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