BYON COMBAT SHOWBIZ 7: Epic Combat Sports Event Lands in Malaysia

BYON7, a leading combat sports platform from Indonesia, is coming to Kuala Lumpur's World Trade Centre on April 25th, 2026, featuring a highly anticipated rematch between Putra Abdullah and Ronal Siahaan for the Byon Kickstriking Asia Title. Tickets are just RM17.

The capital city is set to be electrified by a surge in combat sports enthusiasm as BYON COMBAT SHOWBIZ 7 ( BYON7 ) officially lands in Malaysia for the very first time.

The World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur will host what is anticipated to be the most thrilling showdown of the year, scheduled for Saturday, April 25th, 2026. The primary focus of fans will undoubtedly be the highly anticipated rematch between Putra Abdullah and Ronal Siahaan.

Their initial encounter concluded without a definitive winner, and this time, the Byon Kickstriking Asia Title is at stake, transforming the contest into more than just a medal chase – it’s a battle for redemption and pride. BYON, recognized as a leading combat sports platform originating from Indonesia, introduces a unique 'combat showbiz' concept through a strategic partnership with Kharisma Music International.

This isn’t merely about witnessing intense physical competition; spectators are promised a world-class production that seamlessly blends modern entertainment elements, creating a visually stunning and immersive experience. The event aims to elevate combat sports beyond the traditional arena, offering a spectacle that appeals to a broad audience. Organizers are committed to delivering a high-octane event that showcases the skill, athleticism, and drama inherent in kickstriking and other combat disciplines.

The production will feature cutting-edge lighting, sound, and visual effects, alongside dynamic stage design and engaging commentary, all designed to enhance the excitement and create lasting memories for attendees. Beyond the main event, BYON7 will feature a card of compelling undercard fights, showcasing emerging talents and established stars from across Asia. These preliminary bouts will provide a platform for up-and-coming fighters to demonstrate their abilities and build their profiles, while also offering fans a diverse range of combat sports action.

This event represents a significant milestone for combat sports in Malaysia, bringing an internationally recognized brand and a fresh approach to the local scene. BYON7 is expected to attract a large and diverse audience, including dedicated combat sports fans, casual spectators, and entertainment enthusiasts. The organizers have invested heavily in ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, with comprehensive security measures and a range of amenities available at the venue.

Tickets are incredibly accessible, priced at just RM17, making this world-class event available to a wide range of fans. Don't miss the opportunity to witness history in the making at BYON7, the event that will determine who truly deserves to stand at the pinnacle of Asia. The rematch between Putra Abdullah and Ronal Siahaan is poised to be a defining moment in both fighters’ careers, and the atmosphere at the WTC Kuala Lumpur is expected to be electric.

The event is not just a sporting competition; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a celebration of athleticism, and a testament to the growing popularity of combat sports in the region. BYON7 promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, setting a new standard for combat sports entertainment in Malaysia and beyond. The organizers are confident that this event will leave a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations of fighters and fans alike





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BYON7 Combat Sports Kickstriking Putra Abdullah Ronal Siahaan Malaysia WTC Kuala Lumpur

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