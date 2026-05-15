BYD reaffirms commitment to Malaysia despite EV import regulations

BYD has expressed optimism about Malaysia's EV market and plans to expand into east Malaysia where the company observed growing interest in its technologies and products

The company says it will continue working with authorities and partners to find solutions better suited to the local market. Despite growing uncertainty surrounding the future of fully imported EVs following the government’s stricter new regulations, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to the Malaysia n market According to the New Straits Times, the company says it intends to continue investing in the country while working closely with authorities and local partners to develop new energy vehicle (NEV) solutions that better fit the local market.

Starting 1 July this year, all fully imported (CBU) EVs entering Malaysia must meet a minimum cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of RM200,000, alongside a minimum power output requirement of 180kW The company aims to continue bringing its technologies and products into the country while cooperating with the government, distributors, and dealer partners to chart a more suitable path for NEV development in Malaysia. One of the key conditions reportedly requires at least 80% of production output to be exported





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