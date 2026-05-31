BYD Atto 3 FL: What to Expect from the Upcoming Launch

The BYD Atto 3 FL is set to launch on Friday, 5 June 2026, with a range of exterior and interior changes. The facelifted version retains the same dimensions as the existing Atto 3 Ultra, but features a new front and rear bumper design, redesigned taillights, and a new spoiler with integrated split brake lights. The interior also sees a combination of old and new design elements, including a new dashboard design, steering design, and centre console.

The BYD Atto 3 FL is set to launch on Friday, 5 June 2026, with a range of exterior and interior changes. The facelifted version retains the same dimensions as the existing Atto 3 Ultra, but features a new front and rear bumper design, redesigned taillights, and a new spoiler with integrated split brake lights.

The interior also sees a combination of old and new design elements, including a new dashboard design, steering design, and centre console. The Atto 3 FL will come with a range of features, including a 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, 15.6-inch infotainment display, and ADAS features such as Front Cross Traffic Alert, Front Cross Traffic Brake, and Intelligent Speed Limit Control.

The RWD variant is said to be more powerful, with 230kW (308hp) output and 380Nm torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds. The Atto 3 Premium will come with a 74.88kWh battery, delivering an NEDC-rated range of 600km or an estimated WLTP range of 510km. The electric SUV will also support a DC charging speed of up to 205kW, together with 11kW AC charging.

The Atto 3 Premium specs are similar to those of the Atto 3 Evo RWD, which is meant for the European market. The launch of the BYD Atto 3 FL is set to take place on Friday, 5 June 2026, and it will be interesting to see what BYD has to show. The new model is expected to offer improved performance, range, and features compared to the existing Atto 3 Ultra.

The exterior design has been updated with a new front and rear bumper design, as well as redesigned taillights. The interior design has also been updated, with a new dashboard design, steering design, and centre console. The Atto 3 FL will come with a range of features, including a 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, 15.6-inch infotainment display, and ADAS features such as Front Cross Traffic Alert, Front Cross Traffic Brake, and Intelligent Speed Limit Control.

The RWD variant is said to be more powerful, with 230kW (308hp) output and 380Nm torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds. The Atto 3 Premium will come with a 74.88kWh battery, delivering an NEDC-rated range of 600km or an estimated WLTP range of 510km. The electric SUV will also support a DC charging speed of up to 205kW, together with 11kW AC charging.

The Atto 3 Premium specs are similar to those of the Atto 3 Evo RWD, which is meant for the European market. The launch of the BYD Atto 3 FL is set to take place on Friday, 5 June 2026, and it will be interesting to see what BYD has to show. The new model is expected to offer improved performance, range, and features compared to the existing Atto 3 Ultra





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BYD Atto 3 FL Launch Date Exterior Design Interior Design Features RWD Variant Battery Capacity Charging Speed

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