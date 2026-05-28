BYD Atto 3 FL Facelift Launched in Malaysia with RWD Option

The BYD Atto 3 FL has received a facelift, with updates to both its exterior and interior design. The exterior features a new front and rear bumper design, redesigned taillights, and a new spoiler with integrated split brake lights. The interior has also been updated, with a new dashboard design, a new steering wheel, and a larger 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The Atto 3 FL will be offered in Malaysia with a rear-wheel drive (RWD) option, known as the Atto 3 Premium, which will come with a 74.88kWh battery and a more powerful motor. The Atto 3 Premium will also feature a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and additional controls for the front passenger seat. Another variant, the Atto 3 Ultra, will also be available in Malaysia, with a 60.48kWh battery and a 150kW front-mounted motor. The facelifted Atto 3 Ultra will retain its existing performance and charging capabilities, with a DC charging speed of 110kW and 7kW AC charging.

The BYD Atto 3 FL has received a facelift, with updates to both its exterior and interior design. The exterior features a new front and rear bumper design, redesigned taillights, and a new spoiler with integrated split brake lights.

The interior has also been updated, with a new dashboard design, a new steering wheel, and a larger 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The Atto 3 FL will be offered in Malaysia with a rear-wheel drive (RWD) option, known as the Atto 3 Premium, which will come with a 74.88kWh battery and a more powerful motor. The Atto 3 Premium will also feature a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and additional controls for the front passenger seat.

Another variant, the Atto 3 Ultra, will also be available in Malaysia, with a 60.48kWh battery and a 150kW front-mounted motor. The facelifted Atto 3 Ultra will retain its existing performance and charging capabilities, with a DC charging speed of 110kW and 7kW AC charging. The Atto 3 FL has been designed to be a more premium offering, with a range of updates to its design and features.

The facelifted model will be available in Malaysia, with a range of variants to choose from, including the Atto 3 Premium and the Atto 3 Ultra. The Atto 3 FL is expected to be a popular choice for those looking for a premium electric SUV, with its range of advanced features and updated design.

In related news, the BYD Atto 3 FL has also been launched in Hong Kong, where it is available in a range of trim levels, including the Atto 3 FL and the Atto 3 Ultra. The Atto 3 FL has been designed to be a more premium offering, with a range of updates to its design and features.

The facelifted model will be available in Malaysia, with a range of variants to choose from, including the Atto 3 Premium and the Atto 3 Ultra. The Atto 3 FL is expected to be a popular choice for those looking for a premium electric SUV, with its range of advanced features and updated design.





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BYD Atto 3 FL Facelift Malaysia Rear-Wheel Drive Atto 3 Premium Atto 3 Ultra Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Electric SUV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pemenang The GREAT Innovations Challenge 2026 menerima cek kemenangan mereka di Universiti Teknologi MalaysiaPasukan Vanta, yang terdiri dari Muhammad Zahrul Ikhmal Ismail, Pravin Muruga, Hazim Hakimi Ghazali, Faris Zulhilmi Mohd. Rizal, dan Muhammad Ilyasa Aniq Mohd. Meirza, telah memenangkan hadiah utama GREAT Innovation Challenge (GIC) yang diselenggarakan oleh Great Eastern Takaful Berhad (GETB) dan Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) dengan inovasi mereka. Inovasi IoT-Enabled Autonomous Plastic Bottle Recycling & Injection System ini dibangunkan untuk menghasilkan mesin pintar yang dapat meregenerasi plastik menjadi produk baru dengan lebih mudah, cepat, dan efisien.

Read more »

BYD Dolphin G DM-i targets European superminis with a plug-in hybrid hatchback - will it work in Malaysia?Somehow BYD has managed to design all of its electric car platforms to be able to be converted to a plug-in hybrid easily and the results are a multitude of new versions of its EVs …

Read more »

Carlsberg Malaysia Pledges RM600,000 to Forest Conservation in Partnership with Malaysia Forest FundCarlsberg Brewery Malaysia has committed RM600,000 to forest biodiversity conservation through a partnership with the Malaysia Forest Fund. The funding will establish a grants programme for environmental NGOs to implement forest conservation projects across Malaysia, focusing on protecting ecosystems, water catchment areas, and local biodiversity. The initiative is part of Carlsberg Malaysia's broader ESG programme, Brewing Tomorrow, and aligns with the company's reliance on clean water for brewing.

Read more »

OPPO Malaysia And Tourism Malaysia Unveils A Partnership That Will Feature Malaysian Culture And Landscapes As WallpapersOPPO Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia have officially unveiled Rediscovering Malaysia Through the Lens, a photography initiative aimed at rediscovering untapped

Read more »