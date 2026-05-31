BYD Atto 3 Facelift: Changes, Price, and Performance

The refreshed BYD Atto 3 is set to be launched this coming week on June 5. While the exterior and interior have been updated, the changes under the skin are still unknown. The Hong Kong version, which has received the refreshed exterior and interior, as well as faster 105 kW DC fast charging, still has the same 204 PS/310 Nm front motor, 60.48 kWh Blade LFP battery, and 420 km of WLTP-rated range. The Atto 3, currently exclusive to Europe, is also confirmed for Australia. The architecture has been switched to rear-wheel drive, with a boosted motor of 313 PS (230 kW) and 380 Nm of torque. The dual-motor AWD version offers 449 PS (330 kW) and 560 Nm, with a 3.9-second 0-100 km/h sprint and a top speed of 200 km/h. The battery capacity has increased to 74.8 kWh, yielding WLTP range figures of 510 km for the RWD variant and 470 km with AWD. The 800-volt electrical architecture enables faster DC fast charging. The car gains sportier bumpers, new taillights, sleeker D-pillar trim, and a 101 litre front boot. Inside, there's a less rippled dashboard, a new steering wheel, a touchscreen, and a redesigned centre console. BYD Malaysia has hinted that the Evo will be the one getting the nod for our market. The facelifted Atto 3 is expected to be more affordable than its natural rivals like the BMW i3 and Mercedes-Benz EQC, offering a longer range and faster charging at a price not far removed from the supposedly more upmarket model in its tax-free pre-2026 guise. Are you excited for the facelifted BYD Atto 3 in Malaysia – whether its the basic version or the Evo? Let us know in the comments.

The refreshed BYD Atto 3 is set to be launched this coming week on June 5. While the exterior and interior have been updated, the changes under the skin are still unknown.

The Hong Kong version, which has received the refreshed exterior and interior, as well as faster 105 kW DC fast charging, still has the same 204 PS/310 Nm front motor, 60.48 kWh Blade LFP battery, and 420 km of WLTP-rated range. The Atto 3, currently exclusive to Europe, is also confirmed for Australia. The architecture has been switched to rear-wheel drive, with a boosted motor of 313 PS (230 kW) and 380 Nm of torque.

The dual-motor AWD version offers 449 PS (330 kW) and 560 Nm, with a 3.9-second 0-100 km/h sprint and a top speed of 200 km/h. The battery capacity has increased to 74.8 kWh, yielding WLTP range figures of 510 km for the RWD variant and 470 km with AWD. The 800-volt electrical architecture enables faster DC fast charging. The car gains sportier bumpers, new taillights, sleeker D-pillar trim, and a 101 litre front boot.

Inside, there's a less rippled dashboard, a new steering wheel, a touchscreen, and a redesigned centre console. BYD Malaysia has hinted that the Evo will be the one getting the nod for our market. The facelifted Atto 3 is expected to be more affordable than its natural rivals like the BMW i3 and Mercedes-Benz EQC, offering a longer range and faster charging at a price not far removed from the supposedly more upmarket model in its tax-free pre-2026 guise.

Are you excited for the facelifted BYD Atto 3 in Malaysia – whether its the basic version or the Evo? Let us know in the comments





paultan / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BYD Atto 3 Facelift Changes Price Performance Rear-Wheel Drive Dual-Motor AWD 800-Volt Electrical Architecture DC Fast Charging Sportier Bumpers New Taillights Sleeker D-Pillar Trim 101 Litre Front Boot Less Rippled Dashboard New Steering Wheel Touchscreen Redesigned Centre Console

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