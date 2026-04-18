BYD Added to Brazil's List of Employers Linked to Slave-Like Labor Conditions

Chinese automaker BYD has been placed on a Brazilian registry of employers accused of subjecting workers to conditions akin to slavery, following a 2024 scandal involving human trafficking and exploitative contracts for Chinese workers. The move carries significant reputational risk and financial restrictions for BYD in Brazil.

Brazil has officially added Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD to a registry of employers implicated in labor practices resembling slavery. This action follows a significant 2024 incident involving Chinese workers at BYD 's facility in Camaçari, who were reportedly subjected to human trafficking and exploitative contract terms.

The registry, maintained by Brazil's Ministry of Labor, represents a considerable reputational setback for BYD, particularly within its crucial Brazilian market, which ranks as its largest after China.

Beyond the reputational damage, inclusion on this list restricts BYD's access to certain types of loans from Brazilian financial institutions. However, the operational status of its sole automotive plant in the country, the very site where the affected workers were employed for its construction, remains unaffected.

BYD has not yet issued a statement in response to these developments. Jinjiang Group, the contractor responsible for hiring the 163 workers involved in the scandal, has vehemently denied the accusations. BYD has previously asserted that it was unaware of any alleged violations until Brazilian media outlets brought the reports to its attention in late November.

Brazilian authorities maintain that BYD bears ultimate responsibility for the welfare of its workers, emphasizing the company's obligation to oversee its subcontractors.

Evidence presented by Reuters, based on a labor contract examined, details harrowing conditions for the Chinese workers hired by Jinjiang. They were compelled to surrender their passports to their employer, a significant portion of their wages was remitted directly to China, and they were required to pay a deposit of nearly US$900, refundable only after six months of continuous employment.

A subsequent raid by labor inspectors uncovered further disturbing revelations about the workers' living arrangements. Laborers were housed in overcrowded lodgings lacking basic amenities such as mattresses. In one instance, thirty-one workers were found sharing a single residence with just one bathroom, with food stored on the floor amidst personal belongings. Inspectors described these circumstances as profoundly degrading.

The scandal ignited widespread international condemnation, extending even to China, and resulted in a prolonged delay in the plant's construction timeline. Despite this, BYD seemed poised to overcome the negative publicity, especially after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the plant's inauguration in October, a symbolic gesture underscoring the deepening bilateral ties between Brazil and China.

The Camaçari plant has since achieved a production milestone, manufacturing over 25,000 vehicles.

Companies found to be in violation can seek to be removed from this list by entering into an agreement with the government. This commitment would involve implementing corrective measures and providing compensation to workers whose rights were violated. BYD has indeed reached an agreement with labor prosecutors regarding the matter, though a formal accord with labor inspectors has not yet been established.

Importantly, companies are only added to this registry after all avenues for appeal at the governmental level have been fully exhausted. Once listed, a company remains on the registry for a period of two years, unless a court ruling mandates its earlier removal





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