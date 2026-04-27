BWF’s New 3x15 Scoring System Sparks Mixed Reactions Among Badminton Players

The Badminton World Federation’s decision to introduce a new 3x15 scoring system has drawn varied responses from players, with some embracing the change while others express concerns about its impact on gameplay. The shift, set to take effect in 2027, aims to make matches more dynamic and improve scheduling, but players like An Se Young and Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah have shared their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities it presents.

South Korean badminton star An Se Young celebrated a hard-fought victory over Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova in their Uber Cup Group D match at Forum Horsens on April 21, 2026.

The match highlighted the intensity of international badminton as players adapt to evolving competition formats. Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) recently announced a significant change to the sport’s scoring system, shifting from the traditional 3x21 format to a new 3x15 system, effective January 4, 2027. This decision has sparked varied reactions among players, with some embracing the change while others express concerns about its impact on gameplay and strategy.

Reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 women’s singles player An Se Young admitted she was initially surprised by the announcement but remains committed to adapting. Well, the fact that it has changed is a bit surprising, but I think I'll have to adjust better and work through it, she told Bernama. The new format aims to make matches more dynamic and competitive, with shorter durations that could enhance player recovery and scheduling efficiency. Indonesia’s rising men’s singles star, Moh.

Zaki Ubaidillah, who won silver at the 2025 World Junior Championships, shared his reservations. Having experienced the 3x15 format at the World Juniors, he described it as challenging and overwhelming, emphasizing the need for players to be ready from the start.

In contrast, his teammate and top men’s doubles player Fajar Alfian welcomed the change, while Nikolaus Joaquin expressed skepticism, suggesting the shorter matches might end too quickly. Japan’s world No. 7 women’s doubles player Kie Nakanishi and her partner Rin Iwanaga are optimistic about the new system, believing it aligns well with their fast-paced style.

The BWF’s decision was approved by a two-thirds majority at the 87th BWF Annual General Meeting, with BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul stating that the change aims to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improve scheduling, and benefit player welfare. The shift reflects the BWF’s ongoing efforts to modernize the sport and enhance its appeal to fans and athletes alike





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Badminton BWF Scoring System An Se Young Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah

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