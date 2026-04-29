Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Gains Popularity but Raises Concerns Over Debt Management

The rise of BNPL has transformed payment habits, with millions of transactions recorded. While it offers flexibility, misuse has led to increasing debt concerns, prompting financial experts to advocate for responsible usage.

In the past, people would carry cash everywhere for payments, but now, with digital payment methods like Buy Now Pay Later ( BNPL ), they no longer need to bring a wallet when going out.

BNPL has seen a significant rise, with 102.6 million transactions recorded in the first half of last year (2025). A survey by SeaMoney also revealed a 9% decline in credit card usage as more people opt for BNPL. Despite its growing popularity, some remain skeptical about its use. For those unfamiliar, BNPL allows customers to make purchases by splitting the total amount into monthly installments.

Recently, a man named Che’gu Hafiz shared his experience using BNPL through Shopee’s SPayLater. Initially hesitant, he changed his perspective after seeing its efficiency. Through screenshots he shared, Hafiz received cash bonuses from Shopee after making BNPL payments via DuitNow, ranging from RM2 to RM5. While not all payments earn bonuses, many do.

He emphasized that when used correctly, BNPL can help manage cash flow more flexibly without disrupting monthly spending commitments. The key, he said, is using BNPL wisely to aid daily financial management. The trend of BNPL usage is rising, especially among young people, but many misuse it, leading to unpaid debts for months. Some even boast about their mounting debts on social media as if it were an achievement.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) reported in October 2025 that BNPL overdue debt rates rose to 3.2%, up from 2.9% in 2024. BNPL unpaid debts totaled RM3.8 billion, accounting for about 0.2% of the nation’s total household debt. Uncontrolled BNPL debt can strain finances further, especially for those with large commitments like home or car loans. BNPL offers convenience but requires discipline to avoid falling into excessive debt





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