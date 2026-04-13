Businessman Ordered to Defend Charges of Offensive Communications by Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal has overturned acquittals and ordered a businessman to enter his defense on charges of sending offensive communications to the Raja Permaisuri Agong. The ruling stems from the prosecution's appeal, citing errors in the lower courts' assessment of intent. The case will return to the Sessions Court for Sharil Mohd Sarif to present his defense, with consideration given to his insanity defense.

The Court of Appeal has overturned earlier decisions by lower courts and ordered a businessman to enter his defense on two charges related to sending offensive communications to the Raja Permaisuri Agong in 2023. The ruling, delivered today, stems from an appeal by the prosecution, who contested the Sessions Court and High Court's initial acquittals of Sharil Mohd Sarif . Sharil had been acquitted and discharged without being required to present a defense. The three-member bench, comprised of Datuk Azman Abdullah, Datuk Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid, and Datuk Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid, unanimously sided with the prosecution. The decision reverses the previous rulings and mandates that Sharil must now present his defense in the Sessions Court. This case highlights the complexities involved when mental state is brought into a criminal case and how the appeals court interpreted the evidence.

Judge Datuk Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid, delivering the court's decision, stated that the lower courts erred in their assessment by concluding that the prosecution failed to establish the element of intent. This finding was based on the testimony of a forensic psychiatry consultant who stated that the respondent, Sharil Mohd Sarif, was not of sound mind and unaware of the implications of his actions at the time the alleged offenses occurred. The appellate court determined that the case must be sent back to the Sessions Court, where Sharil will be given the opportunity to present his defense before the original trial judge. The court has scheduled May 15 for a mention. Furthermore, considering Sharil's defense of insanity, the court has allowed him to recall the forensic psychiatry expert to present the same evidence that was presented initially. This provision underscores the court's commitment to ensuring a fair hearing and allowing all relevant evidence to be considered in the proceedings. The decision suggests a thorough examination of the original court's handling of the psychiatric testimony and its impact on the determination of intent.

The charges against Sharil, aged 43, concern the making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications via his Twitter account on March 12, 2023, between 5:28 am and 5:30 am, with the intention of causing annoyance. He faces charges under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with potential penalties including a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction. There is also a possible additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offense continues after conviction. Sharil has a history of convictions for similar offenses, having been sentenced in 2019, 2020, and 2021 by the Sessions Court, including a one-year jail term and a RM20,000 fine in 2021. The prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Atiqah Abdul Karim @ Husaini during the Court of Appeal proceedings, while lawyer Pang Tek Kit represented the respondent. The Court of Appeal's decision signifies a significant turn in the legal proceedings and sets the stage for a new phase of the trial.





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Court Of Appeal Offensive Communications Sharil Mohd Sarif Raja Permaisuri Agong Insanity Defense

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