Businesses Urge Government to Gazette Public Procurement Act, Anti-Graft Advocates Advise Against 'Rushed Rollout'

The Government Procurement Act 2025 aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and efficiency in contract awards, giving smaller businesses fairer opportunities to compete. SME Association of Malaysia national president Dr Chin Chee Seong believes a more transparent system can encourage wider participation and create opportunities for deserving local businesses. Transparency International Malaysia (TIM) president Dr Raymon Ram supports expediting the Act's implementation but warns against a rushed rollout without proper safeguards. Anti-graft advocate Dr Muhammad Mohan stresses the importance of strong oversight and enforcement to ensure the Act's effectiveness.

PETALING JAYA: Businesses are urging the government to swiftly gazette the Government Procurement Act 2025 , while anti-graft advocates advise against a 'rushed rollout'. The Act is expected to ensure transparency, fairness, and efficiency in contract awards, giving smaller businesses fairer opportunities to compete.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Act could help address concerns that government contracts are often difficult for smaller firms to access. SME Association of Malaysia national president Dr Chin Chee Seong said a more transparent system would give capable SMEs a fairer chance to compete. He said SMEs form the backbone of the economy but often lack the resources and networks enjoyed by larger companies.

The Act was passed by Parliament earlier this year but has yet to come into force, pending gazettement and a commencement date to be set by the Finance Minister. Previously, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers has also called for the Act to be gazetted without delay. Its president, Jacob Lee Chor Kok, described the Act as Malaysia's first dedicated public procurement law, providing a framework for transparency, fair competition, and accountability across federal and state procurement entities.

Transparency International Malaysia (TIM) president Dr Raymon Ram said the Act introduces several reforms, including prioritising open tenders, requiring greater disclosure from bidders, and allowing companies to challenge procurement decisions. He said these measures could help address long-standing concerns over favouritism, hidden interests, and questionable contract awards. Anti-graft advocate and former TIM president Dr Muhammad Mohan echoed those concerns, stressing that strong oversight would be essential. Enforcement is just as important.

Even the best laws will have limited impact without consistent implementation and monitoring. Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations chief executive officer Saravanan Thambirajah said ordinary Malaysians stand to benefit from stronger procurement governance. When public money is spent wisely and transparently, consumers benefit through better services and reduced wastage. Taxpayers ultimately bear the cost of inefficiencies, waste, and leakages in government spending





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Government Procurement Act 2025 Transparency Fairness Efficiency Small And Medium Enterprises (Smes) Transparency International Malaysia (TIM) Jacob Lee Chor Kok Raymon Ram Muhammad Mohan Saravanan Thambirajah

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