Business News Recap

Latest business news headlines and updates for the past week.

has secured its first asset-light rig contract from Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd for an offshore drilling campaign in Malaysia. has received a letter of offer from Perbadanan Aset Keretapi for the proposed sale and development of two land parcels in Selangor with a combined purchase price of RM197.9mn.

Lianson Fleet Group Bhd’s joint venture, Nusantara Maritime Sdn Bhd, is acquiring the medium-range chemical tanker MT High Tide for USD28.5mn (RM111.9mn). has signed a joint development agreement with Tokyo Gas Co Ltd and VTTI B.V. for the proposed development of a LNG regasification terminal in Yan, Kedah. has secured a contract worth RM83.5mn to build a new 275kV consumer landing station for a data centre in the southern region of Peninsular Malaysia. is expanding its land bank in Kuala Langat, Selangor, with plans to develop an industrial project with an estimated GDV of RM1.5bn





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Offshore Drilling Campaign Land Sale And Development Chemical Tanker Acquisition LNG Regasification Terminal Joint Development Data Centre Consumer Landing Station Contract Industrial Project Expansion Private Placement Proposal Share Price Rise-Market Activity Query Service Revenue Growth Container Revenue Support Crude Palm Oil Price Impact

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