Bus Driver Summoned to Police Over Lap-Sitting Incident

A bus driver is under investigation after a video surfaced showing a woman sitting on his lap while driving. The driver and the woman involved will provide statements to the police in Jasin, with authorities focusing on safety implications.

A bus driver is set to provide a statement at the Jasin police headquarters following allegations of allowing a woman to sit on his lap while operating the bus. The incident, which has sparked widespread concern, is under investigation by the authorities.

Jasin OCPD Supt Lee Robert confirmed that the driver, currently located in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, has been contacted. The 36-year-old driver and the woman involved are both scheduled to give statements regarding their actions.

Police investigations are centered on the potential risk to passengers and other road users as a result of the driver's alleged conduct. Both individuals will be questioned about the circumstances surrounding the incident which has come to public attention after a video went viral.

The police are gathering information to ascertain the details and assess the possible safety violations that occurred during the bus journey. The incident is a reminder about the responsibility of public transport drivers to maintain the safety of the passengers and the public.

Authorities will look into the details of the incident and apply suitable actions to be taken. The woman is currently in Kedah and is expected to travel to Kuala Lumpur.

The pair is expected to visit the Jasin District Police Headquarters on Wednesday April 15th, to be questioned. The police are trying to ensure all the facts are collected and examined.

This will help them to have a clear picture of the incident and any actions that will be suitable. The eight-second video, which quickly circulated online, shows the woman seated on the driver’s lap as the bus moves.

The video has been crucial in providing initial information to the police and it confirms the details of the incident. The incident occurred at the Bemban Rest and Service Area (R&R) southbound entrance ramp at about 7:30 pm on April 12th.

The police are continuing to examine and consider the matter for appropriate action. The focus of the investigation will be to determine if the driver's actions constituted a breach of traffic regulations or posed a threat to safety of anyone.

The police are working hard to collect all evidence to conclude the investigation properly. The authorities emphasize the importance of safe driving practices and the strict adherence to traffic regulations, especially for drivers of public transport.

The case highlights the importance of maintaining focus while driving, and taking responsibility for the safety of the passengers and the public. The incident has caused public concern and led to discussions about how safe is public transport and what measures should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The police department will take action based on its findings, and the investigation will likely lead to charges of dangerous driving if the driver is found to have breached safety guidelines. Further details on the investigation will be released as they become available.

Public safety is the number one priority and it shows the need to keep the public safe. The actions of the bus driver must be addressed accordingly to avoid a recurrence and to preserve the public confidence in the transport system.

The case will serve as a strong message to all bus drivers and operators to follow traffic rules and regulations. This incident highlights the need for strict enforcement and checks to maintain safety and public order.





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Bus Driver Lap-Sitting Jasin Police Investigation Traffic Safety

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