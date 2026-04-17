Bus Driver Faces Charges for Risky On-Duty Stunt with Girlfriend

A former bus driver and his girlfriend are set to appear in court following a viral video that captured the driver operating a bus with his girlfriend seated on his lap. The incident, which occurred on the North-South Expressway, has sparked widespread public condemnation and led to immediate legal action.

A former express bus driver and his girlfriend are facing legal repercussions after a highly publicized viral video depicted the driver operating a bus while his girlfriend was seated on his lap. The incident, which has ignited public outrage, is scheduled for court proceedings this morning at the Jasin Magistrate’s Court. Authorities have confirmed that both suspects will be brought before the court today.

Jasin district police chief Superintendent Lee Robert stated that the 36-year-old male driver and his 21-year-old girlfriend will be charged based on the comprehensive findings of the police investigation. He further elaborated that the Deputy Public Prosecutor has provided explicit instructions for prosecution, ensuring that the duo will face the judicial process in Jasin. The charges stem from the significant public attention garnered by the eight-second clip circulating on social media earlier this week, prompting swift action from law enforcement. The investigation involved gathering crucial information directly linked to the video's content and the circumstances it revealed. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening around 7:30 PM, involved a bus traveling the route from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur to Larkin in Johor Bahru. The circulated video clearly shows the driver, at the steering wheel, with the woman positioned on his lap. This precarious situation unfolded as the bus was making its way towards the Bemban rest stop exit on the southbound stretch of the North-South Expressway. The footage, though brief, provided undeniable evidence of the driver's reckless behavior. The Jasin Magistrate’s Court, through Magistrate Mazana Sinin, issued a remand order following the police's application, underscoring the seriousness with which the authorities are treating this case. The primary concern highlighted by this incident is the blatant disregard for passenger safety and the fundamental rules of operating a public transport vehicle. Such actions pose an extreme risk not only to the individuals directly involved but also to the countless other passengers on board and other road users. The viral nature of the video amplified public concern, prompting calls for stringent action and serving as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of negligence in public service roles. The investigation also likely delved into the operational protocols of the bus company and the driver's employment status, as initial reports indicated he was a former driver, which could imply a history of disciplinary issues or a lapse in oversight. The public's reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly negative, with widespread condemnation of the driver's irresponsible actions and the inherent danger posed. Social media platforms buzzed with discussions about road safety, the duty of care expected from public transport operators, and the legal ramifications for such breaches. Many users expressed disbelief and anger that a driver would engage in such a perilous act while entrusted with the lives of passengers. The incident also brings to the forefront the broader issue of passenger safety in public transportation and the effectiveness of regulatory measures in place to prevent such occurrences. The quick response from the police and the immediate charging process signal a commitment to upholding public safety standards and deterring similar behavior in the future. This case serves as a critical reminder for all transport operators to prioritize safety above all else and to adhere strictly to all regulations and guidelines designed to protect the public. The investigation will likely aim to establish whether this was an isolated incident or indicative of a larger problem within the transport sector. The court's decision will be keenly watched as it sets a precedent for how such egregious safety violations are handled





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Bus Driver Viral Video Endangerment Public Safety Legal Proceedings

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