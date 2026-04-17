Bus Driver and Girlfriend Jailed for Viral Lap-Seating Incident

A former bus driver and his girlfriend have been sentenced to prison and fined after a viral video showed the man driving with his partner on his lap. The court heard evidence of dangerous driving and an altercation with a passenger.

A former bus driver , whose irresponsible and dangerous actions went viral after being filmed with his girlfriend seated on his lap while operating a passenger bus, has been sentenced to a year in prison. His partner, who was present on the lap of the driver during the perilous manoeuvre, received a six-month jail term. Both individuals were also ordered to pay a RM5,000 fine each after entering guilty pleas at the Magistrate’s Court.

The sentencing was delivered by Magistrate Mazana Sinin to the accused, identified as 36-year-old Arif Fahmi Abd. Salam, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Nur Adila Najwa Ilham Ameerullah. The court heard that the pair jointly piloted a bus, bearing the registration APE 9588, in a manner that posed a significant danger to the public. This reckless behaviour unfolded around 7:30 PM on April 12, in the vicinity of the exit of the Bemban Rest and Service Area (R&R), located on the southbound carriageway of the North-South Expressway. Both individuals were formally charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, as amended in 2020, in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code. This legislation stipulates a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine ranging from RM5,000 to RM15,000, and a mandatory disqualification from obtaining or holding a driving licence for a minimum of five years for such offences. In a separate, but related, proceeding during the same court session, Nur Adila faced an additional charge. She was accused of using abusive and insulting language towards a 44-year-old female passenger inside the Sri Maju Express bus around 6:00 PM on the same day. This particular offence falls under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and carries a maximum fine of RM100. During their pleas for leniency, Arif Fahmi expressed his remorse and highlighted the severe consequences of his actions, including the loss of his employment with the bus company. He emphasized that this was their first brush with the law and that the viral incident had caused immense distress and disruption to their lives. Nur Adila also appealed for a reduced sentence, explaining her personal circumstances and her move from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur with the intention of saving money for her future educational pursuits. However, the prosecution, represented by Mohd. Asri Abd. Rahman Sidik and Syazwani Mohamad Yusri, urged the court to impose a more substantial penalty. They underscored the extreme danger posed by the couple’s actions, which jeopardized the lives of the 27 passengers on board the bus. Furthermore, they argued that the incident had understandably ignited widespread public concern regarding the safety standards and oversight of public transportation services, as widely reported by media outlets like Sinar Harian and Kosmo!. After carefully considering all arguments presented by both the defence and the prosecution, Magistrate Mazana Sinin delivered the verdict. Arif Fahmi Abd. Salam was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and a RM5,000 fine. Nur Adila Najwa Ilham Ameerullah received a six-month prison sentence and a RM5,000 fine. Both prison sentences are to commence from the date of conviction, meaning they will begin serving their time immediately. This case serves as a stark reminder of the severe legal repercussions for reckless behaviour on public roads, especially when the safety of numerous individuals is compromised





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Bus Driver Dangerous Driving Public Transport Safety Viral Video Court Sentencing

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