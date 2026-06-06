Bus Collision in Sembawang Leaves One Hospitalized Amid Rising Traffic Fatalities in Singapore

A bus crash in Sembawang on May 27 left one person hospitalized and another with minor injuries, as Singapore grapples with a 10-year high in traffic deaths.

A collision between two buses in Sembawang on May 27 resulted in one person being hospitalized and another sustaining minor injuries. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Sembawang Road towards Upper Thomson Road when a green bus, identified as a Tower Transit service 858 bus, rear-ended a shuttle bus in Yishun Ring Road.

The impact was severe, leaving the shuttle bus with a shattered rear window and dislodged back window, while the service 858 bus sustained a cracked windscreen. A passenger on the shuttle bus, Jonathan Lim, who posted a video of the accident on Facebook, described how the green bus braked suddenly before the collision.

Lim, who was sitting at the back of the shuttle bus, reported that the rear mirror and window shattered, forcing him to protect his head with his hands to avoid injury. The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the scene and transported one individual to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital; another person received on-scene treatment for minor injuries and declined further medical attention. Tower Transit confirmed that one passenger on the service 858 bus reported elbow pain.

The accident highlights ongoing traffic safety concerns in Singapore, as recent data from the Traffic Police shows a concerning trend: traffic fatalities reached a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 deaths, and the number of injured individuals rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cautious driving, especially in busy areas like Sembawang and Yishun, and underscores the need for continued efforts to improve road safety across the nation





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