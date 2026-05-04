Bursa Malaysia Starts May on Strong Note, Driven by Regional Gains and Stronger Ringgit

Bursa Malaysia experienced a significant rally on the first trading day of May, closing at its intraday high of 1,739.77, a gain of 17.75 points. The positive performance was fueled by strong regional market gains, a firmer ringgit, and rising oil prices.

Kuala Lumpur witnessed a positive start to May for Bursa Malaysia , with the market concluding the day at its highest point, mirroring the upward trend observed across regional markets .

The benchmark FBM KLCI experienced a substantial increase of 17.75 points, closing at 1,739.77. This performance followed a day's trading range that saw the index dip to a low of 1,725.01. The gain represents the most significant single-day increase since April 8, 2026, when the KLCI saw a rise of 1.16%. Market activity was robust, with 668 companies registering gains, while 501 experienced losses, and 591 remained unchanged.

The total volume of shares traded reached 3.06 billion, representing a value of RM2.55 billion. Market analysts attribute the positive momentum to several factors. Primarily, the strength of regional markets, particularly the impressive gains in South Korea and Taiwan, significantly boosted investor sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi surged by an impressive 5.12%, reaching a record high of 6,936.99, while Taiwan’s TAIEX also achieved an all-time high, climbing 4.57% to 40,705.14.

These gains created a ripple effect, encouraging buying activity within the Malaysian market. Furthermore, the strengthening of the Malaysian ringgit and the concurrent rise in global oil prices played a crucial role in bolstering investor confidence. The ringgit appreciated by 0.4% against the US dollar, reaching 3.9543 – its strongest position in three weeks – and gained 0.53% against the Singapore dollar, closing at 3.1028.

Simultaneously, Brent crude oil increased by US$1.51 to US$109.68 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by US$1.37 to US$103.31 per barrel. These economic indicators collectively contributed to a more optimistic outlook for the Malaysian economy and its stock market. Within the broader market, several key stocks demonstrated notable performance. Hong Leong Industries saw a jump of RM1.38, closing at RM38.

Hong Leong Industries added 38 sen to RM17.70, KESM gained 32 sen to RM4.40, and ViTrox climbed 31 sen to RM5.76. These gains suggest positive investor perception regarding the future prospects of these companies.

However, not all stocks experienced gains. Nestle saw a decline of RM4.60, finishing at RM103.80, while F&N lost RM1.28 to close at RM30.02. United Plantations also experienced a decrease, falling RM1.22 to RM30.52, and PPB Group declined by 26 sen, ending the day at RM11.26. These fluctuations highlight the diverse performance within the market and the varying factors influencing individual stock prices.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential agreement between the US and Iran continues to exert upward pressure on oil prices, further contributing to the overall market dynamics. The positive trend observed in Bursa Malaysia reflects a broader regional optimism and is supported by favorable economic indicators, setting a promising tone for the month of May





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bursa Malaysia FBM KLCI Stock Market Ringgit Oil Prices Regional Markets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia, Singapore Cross-Border Taxi Locations Expanded; Grab Pilot Begins 4 MayDesignated pick-up and drop-off points for the cross-border taxi services between Malaysia and Singapore have been expanded.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia Expected to Trade in Range-Bound Mode Amid Geopolitical ConcernsBursa Malaysia’s benchmark index is forecasted to trade cautiously between 1,700 and 1,730 this week due to weak positive catalysts and elevated volatility from West Asia tensions and oil price movements. Analysts maintain a defensive outlook despite selective bargain hunting, as geopolitical risks and high crude prices raise inflation concerns. The market showed mixed performance last week, influenced by regional conflicts, US earnings, and OPEC+ developments.

Read more »

Kays + Kins Announces Grand Opening Of First Flagship Store In MalaysiaLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »

Huawei Malaysia Launches First AI Lab & Innovation Centre At The Exchange 106The Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre is the first outside of China to serve the Huawei Asia Pacific region.

Read more »

Badminton No.1 An ‘starts the fire’ powering South Korea to Uber Cup winCOPENHAGEN, May 4 — World number one and Olympic champion An Se-young “started the fire” as South Korea toppled China to win badminton’s prestigious Uber Cup women’s...

Read more »

Ringgit starts May stronger ahead of BNM rate decision and key US jobs reportKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on the first trading day of May, with the upcoming Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee...

Read more »