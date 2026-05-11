Bursa Malaysia's Mixed Day as Oil Prices Climb and Trigger Concerns

Regional markets remained supported by optimism surrounding AI stocks, but fears of a hantavirus outbreak, renewed geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and firmer crude oil prices prompted limited gains. Buyers responded positively to local glove counters, offsetting losses in the broader market.

Late selling pressure, supported by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence-related stocks, partially offset losing sentiment in Bursa Malaysia . As a result, the FBM KLCI closed lower, bucking the broader regional trend of Asian markets climbing to fresh highs.

Investors, grateful for buying interest in local glove counters, brushed aside concerns over a hantavirus outbreak and firmer crude oil prices. Nonetheless, a few sectors underperformed, including Nestle, PETRONAS Dagangan, and United Plantations. Oil prices increased after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal, raising supply concerns. In China, the CSI 300 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose, while South Korea's KOSPI hit an all-time high.

Despite headwinds, Bursa Malaysia finished with a more subdued performance, demonstrating the resilient nature of the local market





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Bursa Malaysia FBM KLCI Artificial Intelligence AI Stocks Hantavirus Outbreak Geopolitical Tensions Commodity Prices Oil Nestle PETRONAS Dagangan United Plantations Hong Leong Bank Skyechip Greatasic Technology Sdn Bhd Armidale Fireman Porklets (043 & 045) Sdn Bhd Zoe Sardinia Bhd Meat Industry U.S. - Iran Relations Strait Of Hormuz

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