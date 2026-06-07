Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index potentially retesting 1,700 level

Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index is potentially retesting the 1,700 level and consolidating within the 1,710-1,715 range this week, supported by improving risk appetite and attractive valuations among selected Malaysian blue-chip counters.

Bursa Malaysia 's benchmark index is potentially retesting the 1, 700 level and consolidating within the 1,710-1,715 range this week, supported by improving risk appetite and attractive valuations among selected Malaysian blue-chip counters.

The rebound in the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI during the final two trading sessions of the week, following the sustained weakness seen in May, suggests that near-term market sentiment may be stabilising. While stronger US economic data could continue to underpin global risk appetite, elevated valuations in US equities may prompt investors to seek opportunities in emerging markets where valuations remain relatively attractive.

For the shortened trading week, Bursa Malaysia ended mostly higher on bargain-hunting activities, with sentiment boosted after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ruled out a snap general election in the near term and reiterated the government's focus on maintaining national stability and driving economic recovery. The local bourse was closed on June 1 (Monday) and June 2 (Tuesday) in conjunction with the King's Birthday and the replacement holiday for Wesak Day.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the barometer index rose 10.36 points to 1,693.43 from 1,683.07 a week earlier. By sector, the Plantation Index was up 172.0 points to 8,671.54, the Energy Index added 17.45 points to 796.20, the Financial Services Index widened 260.02 points to 19,784.31 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.92 of a point to 198.74.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the firm remains cautiously optimistic, noting that buying interest in blue chip counters continues to be supported by their attractive valuations. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict remains a key overhang, with little progress towards a comprehensive peace agreement amid renewed hostilities in recent days.

While bargain hunting may continue to provide support to the local market, investors are likely to stay selective given lingering geopolitical risks and uncertainty over the global economic outlook





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Bursa Malaysia Benchmark Index 1 700 Level Risk Appetite Attractive Valuations

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