Bursa Malaysia Rises on Solar Tender Optimism Amid Regional Declines

The Kuala Lumpur stock market edged higher on June 4, lifted by expectations surrounding the upcoming Large Scale Solar 6 tender, while regional indices slipped and global tensions between the US and Iran heightened market caution.

Bursa Malaysia opened the trading day on June 4 on a positive note, defying the broader regional downturn. At 9.10 a.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 6.80 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 1,679.54, compared with the previous close of 1,672.74.

The rally was driven by upbeat sentiment surrounding the upcoming Large Scale Solar 6 (LSS6) tender, which is expected to be launched later in the year. Analysts highlighted that the tender could provide fresh impetus to the renewable‑energy sector, especially firms involved in solar engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and project development. Despite the index's upward move, market breadth was negative as the number of declining stocks (246) outpaced gainers (164).

A total of 326 stocks were unchanged, 1,922 saw no trading activity and 12 were suspended during the session. In the regional context, major Asian indices fell: Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.97 per cent to 25,384.81, Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 0.82 per cent to 5,096.17, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.73 per cent to 67,216.27 and Korea's KOSPI fell 1.72 per cent to 8,629.08.

The heightened caution among traders was linked to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with no clear diplomatic resolution in sight. On the global stage, Wall Street closed sharply lower after Iran carried out a new strike on Kuwait International Airport, heightening concerns over West Asian instability. Among heavyweight Malaysian equities, Maybank edged up eight sen to RM10.50, while Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional each gained two sen, reaching RM4.76 and RM14.10 respectively.

CIMB saw a five‑sen rise to RM7.25; conversely, IHH fell four sen to RM8.72. Activity on the less‑traded board showed mixed moves: VS Industry slipped half a sen to 21.5 sen, Bus Cap rose 1.5 sen to 33 sen, GIIB inched up half a sen to 45 sen, and Guan Chong added two sen to close at RM1.07. Velesto remained flat at 30.5 sen.

The top gainers of the day were Ajinomoto, which surged 26 sen to RM14.50, Ayer Holdings, up 16 sen to RM7.36, SD Guthrie, gaining 13 sen to RM5.97, Samchem, which rose 10 sen to 53 sen, and KL Kepong, up eight sen to RM19.58. Meanwhile, the biggest decliners included Malaysian Pacific Industries, down 28 sen to RM48.62, Hong Leong Industries, off 22 sen to RM18.44, Allianz, slipping 12 sen to RM20.98, and both Malayan Cement and MI Technovation, each down seven sen to RM6.87 and RM4.99 respectively.

The broader index board saw the FBM Emas Index climb 33.64 points to 12,546.32, while the FBM Top 100 Index rose 34.96 points to 12,382.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 7.44 points to 12,588.82. In contrast, the FBM Mid 70 Index fell 12.37 points to 18,393.85 and the FBM ACE Index slipped 8.99 points to 4,716.67.

Sector‑wise performance showed the Financial Services Index gaining 120.78 points to reach 19,441.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index easing marginally by 0.52 of a point to 200.27, the Energy Index nudging up 0.1 of a point to 788.11, and the Plantation Index expanding by 65.09 points to 8,515.52. The positive reaction to the anticipated solar tender underlines the growing importance of renewable‑energy projects in Malaysia's equity markets, even as geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on investor confidence globally





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