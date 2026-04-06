Bursa Malaysia Retreats Amidst West Asia Tensions and Inflation Concerns

The Malaysian stock market, Bursa Malaysia, experienced a decline on Monday, primarily driven by concerns regarding the escalating tensions in West Asia and the potential impacts on global oil supply and inflation.

The Malaysian stock market, Bursa Malaysia , concluded Monday's trading session on a downward trajectory, with the benchmark index experiencing a decline of 0.86 percent. This downturn was primarily fueled by escalating concerns surrounding the geopolitical tensions in West Asia . The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed at 1,680.83 points, a decrease of 14.67 points from the previous Friday's close of 1,695.50. The trading day saw the FBM KLCI fluctuating between a low of 1,677.

78 and a high of 1,697.88. The broader market reflected this negative sentiment, as losers significantly outnumbered gainers, with 660 counters in the red compared to 361 in the green. Trading volume also contracted, with a total of 2.86 billion units changing hands, valued at RM2.72 billion, a decrease from Friday's 3.38 billion units worth RM2.95 billion. Market analysts attributed the decline to heightened investor caution amid geopolitical uncertainty and a lack of strong foreign investment inflows. The overall sentiment remains cautious, with investors reducing their exposure to equities and opting for safer assets, such as cash or commodity-linked stocks. This risk-off approach reflects the market's sensitivity to external factors, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its potential impact on global oil prices.\Contributing to the bearish sentiment, market participants are increasingly focused on the potential risks of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil supply. Any prolonged blockage of this strategic chokepoint could trigger a sustained energy shock, leading to rising inflation, putting strain on current account balances, and dampening regional economic growth prospects. Given these economic headwinds and the ongoing global uncertainties, investors have adopted a defensive investment strategy. While the energy sector saw some gains, the overall market trend reflected a cautious approach. Specific stock movements varied across sectors, with significant declines in major financial institutions, plantation companies, and certain industrial sectors. The performance of individual stocks reflected the broader market sentiment, with companies like Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Petronas Dagangan experiencing substantial drops, and the FBM Top 100 Index, FBM Emas Index, and FBM Emas Shariah Index all posting significant losses. These movements collectively underscored the prevailing cautiousness and the market's sensitivity to both geopolitical risks and economic outlooks. The Main Market volume decreased to 1.88 billion units valued at RM2.56 billion. The ACE Market volume shrank to 247.03 million units valued at RM94.07 million. Consumer products and services, industrial products and services, construction, technology, healthcare and property shares were actively traded. The Bursa Malaysia also announced the reclassification of nominee trades into retail and institutional segments, a move aimed at enhancing market transparency.\Several key factors are currently influencing market behavior. The escalating tensions in West Asia and the associated risks to oil supply routes are at the forefront, creating a climate of uncertainty that encourages defensive investment strategies. The potential for higher inflation driven by energy supply disruptions is another primary concern, driving a cautious outlook and the adoption of hedging strategies. The weakness in market sentiment is also reflected in the reduced turnover and the lack of strong foreign investment inflows. Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, suggested that the market's movements would continue to be determined by developments in the West Asia conflict and oil price fluctuations. Mohd Sedek Jantan, director of investment strategy and country economist at IPPFA Sdn Bhd, pointed out the market's focus on the risk related to the Strait of Hormuz. Overall, the market's performance is currently shaped by the delicate interplay of geopolitical risks, energy market dynamics, and investor sentiment. Investors are advised to exercise caution and maintain liquidity to capitalize on opportunities when market conditions improve. Given these prevailing market conditions, investors are recommended to adopt a cautious investment approach. This includes reducing overall market exposure and maintaining a significant cash position to be well-positioned to capitalize on potential opportunities as market clarity improves. The emphasis on monitoring developments in West Asia and fluctuations in crude oil prices underscores the need for a vigilant and adaptive investment strategy in the near term





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