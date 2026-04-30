Bursa Malaysia Rebounds on Oil Price Boost Amid Regional Concerns

Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index closed slightly higher on last-minute buying, driven by rising oil prices. However, regional markets faced pressure from Wall Street's negative cues and geopolitical tensions.

Kuala Lumpur witnessed a late-day rally in its stock market , with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ( FBM KLCI ) managing to close slightly higher despite earlier losses.

This turnaround was largely attributed to rising oil prices, which positively influenced sentiment towards energy and chemical-related stocks. However, the broader regional market remained under pressure, mirroring negative trends from Wall Street and concerns surrounding a cautious approach from the US Federal Reserve.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions, specifically the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and warnings from the US regarding potential naval blockades of Iran, contributed to the volatility and upward pressure on oil prices, which hovered above US$120 per barrel. While the FBM KLCI edged up 1.60 points to 1,722.02, the market’s overall breadth was negative, indicating more decliners than gainers. Turnover decreased compared to the previous day, suggesting a cautious trading approach.

Sector performance was mixed, with the energy sector experiencing a decline while the plantation sector saw significant gains. Heavyweight stocks showed varied movements, with some, like Maybank and IHH Healthcare, posting modest gains, while others, such as Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional, registered losses. Active stocks also displayed a mixed performance, with Zetrix AI and Econpile declining and Borneo Oil showing a slight increase.

Nestle, KL Kepong, LPI, Petronas Chemicals and MISC were among the top gainers, while MPI, United Plantations, Fraser & Neave, Hong Leong Bank and Sunway Construction led the losses. The overall market activity indicated a degree of uncertainty and sensitivity to external factors. The FBM Emas Index, FBM Top 100 Index, FBM Mid 70 Index, and FBM ACE Index all experienced declines, reflecting the mixed sentiment.

The financial services index also fell, while the industrial products and services index showed a slight increase. Trading volumes were down across the Main Market, warrants, and ACE Market. Looking ahead, market participants will likely continue to monitor global economic developments, oil price fluctuations, and geopolitical events for potential impacts on the Malaysian stock market. Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on May 1, 2026, for the Labour Day public holiday, resuming operations on May 4, 2026





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