Bursa Malaysia Range-bound Amid Trump-Xi Optimism, Oil Prices Remain Stable

The Trump-Xi summit has led to agreements on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, which has helped to ease tensions and maintain global oil supply. However, reports of Iran seizing vessels in the Straits have kept Brent crude futures near US$106 a barrel. Trading on the FBM KLCI remains subdued, with the index opening just 2.09 points higher at 1,747.69 and poised to end the week in a narrow consolidation channel.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia is staying range-bound but with some cautious optimism expected to stir buying activity amid agreements struck between the world's two largest economies during the Trump-Xi summit.

The meeting between the US and China presidents has helped to ease tensions, with both leaders agreeing to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to maintain global oil supply. However, with reports of Iran seizing vessels in the Straits, Brent crude futures for July delivery remained hovering near the US$106 a barrel level. Trading on the FBM KLCI remains subdued, opening just 2.09 points higher at 1,747.69 and poised to end the week in a narrow consolidation channel.

For the FBMK LCI, sentiment may improve modestly on the diplomatic progress, though investors are likely to remain selective and range-bound pending concrete follow-through on the Trump-Xi commitments and clarity on Iran's response. Meanwhile, the research firm said technology remained its sector pick in the near-term as momentum accelerated after the US cleared about 10 Chinese firms to purchase Nvidia's H200 chips.

Energy stocks, meanwhile, may see some near-term profit-taking as the Trump-Xi agreement on the Strait of Hormuz introduces tentative deescalation hopes





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Bursa Malaysia Trump-Xi Summit Strait Of Hormuz Iran Brent Crude Futures FBM KLCI FBM KLCI Sentiment Energy Stocks Technology Sector Nvidia's H200 Chips Trump-Xi Commitments Iran's Response

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