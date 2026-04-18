Bursa Malaysia Poised for Upward Bias Amidst Easing Geopolitical Tensions and Broadening Market Participation

Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade with an upward bias next week, supported by improving global risk sentiment and signs of easing geopolitical tensions. While concerns of an 'all-time high syndrome' may lead to selective capital flows, domestic market indicators suggest a broadening participation and a tentative return of risk appetite, with potential for liquidity to rotate back into large-cap stocks.

The Malaysian stock market , Bursa Malaysia , is poised for a potential uplift in the coming week, buoyed by a noticeable improvement in global risk sentiment. This optimism is largely attributed to emerging signs that geopolitical tensions may be easing, creating a more favorable environment for investment. However, market participants should remain aware of a phenomenon often referred to as the all-time high syndrome.

Mohd Sedek Jantan, director of investment strategy and country economist at IPPFA Sdn Bhd, explained that markets can begin to exhibit this behavior when concerns about an imminent correction loom large. This psychological factor can lead to investors prematurely taking profits or delaying the deployment of new capital, thereby creating a ceiling on upward momentum even when underlying economic fundamentals remain strong. Consequently, despite the improved global mood, cross-border capital flows are expected to be discerning and selective rather than sweeping across the board. On the domestic front, positive indicators are beginning to surface within the Malaysian market. The FBMKLCI, the benchmark index, has been trading within a relatively defined range, suggesting a period of consolidation. Encouragingly, the sustained upward trajectory observed in the FBM70 and various small-cap indices over the past week points towards a broadening of market participation. This indicates a tentative resurgence of risk appetite among investors, who are increasingly willing to explore opportunities beyond the dominant large-cap stocks. Mohd Sedek anticipates that as the market gains strength and its future outlook becomes clearer, liquidity is likely to shift back towards these larger, more established companies. This rotation is expected to provide a more robust and sustainable foundation for the FBMKLCI to break free from its current trading range and achieve new highs. Looking at the past week's performance, the FBM KLCI experienced a modest increase, rising by 3.90 points to close at 1,695.21 from its previous week's close of 1,691.31. The broader market also saw positive movements across several indices. The FBM Top 100 Index advanced by 91.55 points to 12,351.21, while the FBM Emas Index gained 105.51 points, reaching 12,518.17. The FBM Emas Shariah Index demonstrated a stronger recovery, adding 158.73 points to stand at 12,448.06. Notably, the FBM ACE Index recorded a significant jump of 169.67 points to 4,599.65, and the FBM Mid 70 Index surged by an impressive 402.76 points to 17,723.73, highlighting a strong performance in mid-cap and growth segments. Sector-wise performance indicated a positive trend in financial services, with the Financial Services Index climbing 30.01 points to 19,814.67. The Industrial Products and Services Index saw a marginal uptick of 2.13 points to 188.04, and the Energy Index edged up by 2.52 points to 815.77. However, the Plantation Index experienced a slight decline, shedding 38.59 points to finish at 8,928.66. Trading activity for the week showed an increase in overall turnover. The total weekly turnover rose to 16.35 billion units valued at RM14.87 billion, compared to 15.14 billion units worth RM14.39 billion in the preceding week. The Main Market volume, however, saw a slight decrease to 8.97 billion units worth RM13.41 billion from 9.44 billion units worth RM13.32 billion. Warrants turnover experienced a modest increase, with 4.58 billion units valued at RM585.74 million changing hands, up from 4.28 billion units valued at RM529.01 million. The ACE Market, on the other hand, witnessed a substantial surge in volume, with 2.80 billion units valued at RM873.03 million traded, more than doubling the previous week's 1.40 billion units valued at RM544.66 million. This significant increase in ACE Market activity underscores a growing interest in smaller, potentially higher-growth companies. In related news, Petronas has confirmed that fuel supplies are expected to remain stable throughout June. This assurance comes as a tanker carrying one million barrels of crude oil from Iraq has arrived in Malaysia, contributing to the nation's energy reserves and ensuring continuity of supply for domestic needs





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