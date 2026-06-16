Bursa Malaysia Pauses as US-Iran Peace Deal and Oil Market Developments Shape Sentiment

Malaysian stock markets take a breather after recent gains as investors weigh the impact of a US-Iran peace agreement, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and lower oil prices on inflation and global risk appetite. The FBM KLCI slipped slightly in early trading while analysts highlight technical warning signs including a potential Double Top formation.

The rally on Bursa Malaysia is pausing as investors assess developments following a peace agreement between the US and Iran, scheduled for a formal ceremony this Friday.

Sentiment is still largely positive due to the anticipated end of military hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for maritime traffic. According to Apex Securities' market outlook, the reopening of this critical oil transit chokepoint and falling oil prices should help reduce inflation worries and boost global risk appetite. Malaysia's main benchmark, the FBM KLCI, fell slightly to 1,687.44 in early trading, reflecting some profit-taking after the previous day's gains.

Several commodity and plantation stocks saw declines, with PETRONAS Chemicals dropping nine sen to RM4.43. The brokerage noted that investors remain cautious about the US-Iran pact and the ongoing discussions among G7 nations. Market participants are also evaluating the economic repercussions of the recent oil supply disruption, with analysts warning that normalisation of supply will take time.

Attention is now shifting to the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, a two-day event chaired for the first time by newly appointed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Technically, Apex Securities warned that the FBM KLCI is not yet safe despite improved valuations. The index is hovering around the neckline of a bearish Double Top pattern.

A clear break below this support level could lead to further consolidation or downside risk in the coming weeks, potentially pushing the index down to 1,640. On the upside, resistance is seen around the 1,700 level





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bursa Malaysia FBM KLCI US-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Inflation Federal Open Market Committee Kevin Warsh G7 Double Top Pattern Malaysian Stocks PETRONAS Chemicals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bursa Malaysia joins Asian rally as US-Iran reach peace dealEarlier this month, Lee publicly severed ties with his son, accusing him of depleting his savings and withholding news of his ex-wife's death.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia Rises on Wall Street Gains and AI-Fueled Tech RallyBursa Malaysia opened higher on Monday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors returned to technology stocks benefiting from the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) supercycle. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 7.50 points to 1,691.13. Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers. Analysts noted that semiconductor companies remain among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI supercycle and investor risk appetite stayed elevated following SpaceX's historic debut. Heavyweights like Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank, Tenaga Nasional, and IHH Healthcare saw gains, while some stocks such as Tanco, Top Glove, and Paragon declined.

Read more »

Open Letter To Bursa Malaysia: Lending Respectability To A Zionist Cheerleader Is Completely UnacceptableMalaysian groups claim Tim Marshall holds views they describe as strongly pro-Zionist and objectionable.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia Closes Higher on US-Iran Deal Optimism, Analysts Advise CautionMalaysia's benchmark index FBM KLCI rose 0.46% on Monday, tracking regional gains as an interim US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz eased geopolitical risks. Analysts caution that the deal is not yet formalized, but improved risk appetite and lower oil prices support the market. Turnover surged to 5.02 billion units.

Read more »