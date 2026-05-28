Bursa Malaysia Opens Higher but Declines Amid Profit-Taking, Regional Weakness

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI eased 2.32 points to 1,696.70, with losers outpacing gainers as foreign outflows continue. Analysts expect bargain hunting but near-term range of 1,695-1,710.

Malaysia's benchmark stock index opened higher on Thursday but quickly reversed gains as early profit-taking and softer regional markets weighed on sentiment. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slipped 2.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,696.70 in early trade, down from Tuesday's close of 1,699.02.

The decline came after a brief positive opening, mirroring weakness in other Asian markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index extended losses to a two-month low, driven by cautious sentiment over geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Meanwhile, foreign outflows continued to pressure local equities, with the KLCI now trading below the psychologically important 1,700 level. Analysts expect bargain hunting to emerge in the near term, but near-term trends remain uncertain. Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 268 to 174 on the broader exchange. About 348 counters were unchanged, while 1,890 stocks were untraded and 88 suspended.

Among heavyweight stocks, Malayan Banking Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd held steady at RM10.94 and RM14.16 respectively. Public Bank Bhd eased two sen to RM4.78, and IHH Healthcare Bhd slipped three sen to RM8.95. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd bucked the trend, adding six sen to RM7.74. Active stocks saw mixed moves: OGX Bhd and Inari Amertron Bhd each rose eight sen to 43 sen and RM2.30, respectively, while Hengyuan Refining Co Bhd climbed 11 sen to RM1.29.

GIIB Bhd was unchanged at 40 sen, and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd eased half a sen to 55 sen. Top gainers included Kelington Group Bhd, which advanced 22 sen to RM7.54; Sunway Bhd and KESM Industries Bhd each rose 16 sen to RM5.40 and RM4.65; and Ajinomoto Malaysia Bhd added 14 sen to RM13.10.

On the losing side, Nestle Malaysia Bhd fell 44 sen to RM94.54, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd lost 42 sen to RM19.92, Petronas Gas Bhd slid 28 sen to RM16.68, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd declined 24 sen to RM28.26, and Petronas Dagangan Bhd narrowed 16 sen to RM17.48. Index-wise, the broader FBM Emas Index shed 23.62 points to 12,592.26, while the FBM Top 100 Index eased 25.25 points to 12,432.34.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 42.40 points to 12,487.42, and the FBM Mid 70 Index declined 72.02 points to 18,142.35. In contrast, the FBM ACE Index edged up 12.14 points to 4,723.63. Sectorally, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.17 of a point to 198.20, and the Financial Services Index rose 5.10 points to 19,974.05.

However, the Energy Index slipped 2.83 points to 783.98, and the Plantation Index dropped 53.54 points to 8,481.74. According to Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, the KLCI may continue to see foreign outflow, but investors might start bargain hunting following the dip below 1,700. He expects the index to trade in the 1,695-1,710 range in the near term. The cautious tone is likely to persist as markets monitor global developments and domestic cues





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