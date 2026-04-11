Bursa Malaysia Likely to Break 1,700 Level Next Week on Positive Factors

An analyst predicts Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index will surpass the 1,700 level next week, driven by stronger investor sentiment, oil price stabilization, and foreign fund inflows.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Bursa Malaysia 's benchmark index is poised to surpass the 1,700 psychological level in the upcoming week, according to an analyst. This positive outlook is fueled by a confluence of factors, including strengthened investor sentiment, the stabilization of oil prices , favorable external market momentum, a decrease in market volatility, and a shift in foreign fund flows.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan highlighted the incrementally more constructive investor positioning, attributed to a reassessment of risks associated with the West Asia conflict. The stabilization of Brent crude futures below US$100 per barrel since Wednesday has played a crucial role in anchoring near-term inflation expectations and mitigating tail-risk premia. The sustained rally in US equities over the past seven consecutive sessions is anticipated to have a positive spillover effect on emerging markets. This suggests that the current market momentum is indicative of underlying improvements in fundamentals and a resurgence in global risk appetite rather than a mere temporary rebound. \Mohd Sedek also noted the shift in foreign investor behavior, with net buying activity observed in Bursa Malaysia as of Thursday. Consecutive inflows have been recorded from Tuesday through Thursday, indicating an early but significant re-engagement with Malaysian equities by foreign investors. This reversal is particularly noteworthy after a period of persistent outflows, and it suggests a recalibration of positioning by global funds as external risks stabilize. The return of foreign participation is of considerable importance, given its substantial influence on market liquidity and index direction. It may be viewed as the initial phase of a broader reallocation of funds into emerging markets, with Malaysia being a beneficiary. Another analyst added that market participants are closely observing the developments in the West Asia conflict, including the ongoing US-Iran negotiations scheduled to take place in Islamabad this weekend. \For the week ending, Bursa Malaysia traded within a defined range, mirroring the performance of regional markets amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. On a Friday-to-Friday comparison, the FBM KLCI experienced a marginal decline of 4.19 points, closing at 1,691.31 compared to 1,695.50 a week earlier. Various sub-indices exhibited mixed performances. The FBM Top 100 Index saw an increase of 8.54 points to reach 12,259.66. The FBM Emas Index gained 20.50 points, closing at 12,412.66. The FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 19.77 points, reaching 12,289.33. The FBM ACE Index experienced a substantial increase of 120.06 points, closing at 4,429.98, while the FBM Mid 70 Index surged by 180.03 points to reach 17,320.97. Sector-wise performance showed varied trends. The Financial Services Index declined by 65.06 points, closing at 19,784.66. The Plantation Index slipped by 188.26 points, closing at 8,967.25. The Industrial Products and Services Index edged up by 1.16 points, closing at 185.91, and the Energy Index eased by 5.27 points, closing at 813.25. The overall weekly turnover decreased to 15.14 billion units, valued at RM14.39 billion, compared to 17.79 billion units, valued at RM18.83 billion, in the previous week. The Main Market volume decreased to 9.44 billion units, worth RM13.32 billion, from 11.56 billion units, worth RM17.73 billion, previously. The turnover of warrants fell to 4.28 billion units valued at RM529.01 million against 4.92 billion units valued at RM616.50 million last week. The ACE Market volume shrank to 1.40 billion units, valued at RM544.66 million, from 1.31 billion units valued at RM479.05 million in the previous week





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