The Bursa Malaysia flagship index closed up over one percent, boosted primarily by resilience in the banking sector and sustained investor optimism, continuing the upward trend observed over two consecutive days as regional markets show improved fundamentals.

Kuala Lumpur: the benchmark index of Bursa Malaysia posts an upward swing, closing more than one percent higher as optimism among investors continues to flourish amid better market conditions across the Asian region and sustained buying by major players in the heavy basket.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced by eighteen and a half points to reach a level of one thousand seven hundred and ten points, an improvement over the previous closing figure of one thousand six hundred and ninety-one points. The index opened the session with a slight dip and then fluctuated between one thousand six hundred and eighty-five and one thousand seven hundred and eleven throughout the trading day, eventually settling at the new high.

Broader market breadth exuded positivity, with the tally of gaining stocks outnumbering those that fell, at a ratio of six hundred to five hundred and fifty-two, while the number of stocks that remained flat was just five hundred and sixty-six. The volume of shares that changed hands decreased from yesterday, falling to three and a half units in billions.

Meanwhile, the total value of those trades slipped to three and a quarter billions of ringgit, down from the earlier figure of three and nine billion ringgit. Within the upper tier of the market, the performance of banking names was a major driver of the rally. Maybank gained in the midst of sector momentum, With a small rise shares of Public Bank, Tenaga Nasional, CIMB and IHH Healthcare also lifted the index.

On the lower end, the most positive action came from Nestle, which saw a significant jump in price, followed by United Plantations, Hong Leong Bank and Malaysian Pacific Industries. In contrast, the stocks that suffered the most of the day included Dutch Lady, Press Metal, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms and Ajinomoto, all of which slipped, with Dutch Lady taking the largest drop with a decline of more than half a ringgit.

The turn of the day was accompanied by a filing from Vantris Energy. The company announced that it would be officially lifted from Practice Note 17 status effective from nine a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Investors have quoted anticipated forthcoming corporate earnings releases, global monetary policy developments and foreign fund flow trends as the potential drivers of future price action.

The sentiment overall points to a favourable environment for financial sector players, who maintain strong expectations for loan expansions, solid asset quality and attractive dividend yields. Economic data from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy shift has led Singaporean and Hong Kong investors alike to view the policy move as a sign of improving fundamentals rather than a threat to growth, thereby extending positive sentiment across level of Asian equities overall.

In sum, Bursa Malaysia's index has reaffirmed its upward trajectory for the second consecutive day, benefiting from continued support from banks and a buoyant investor mood that steers the market in a consistently positive direction.





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