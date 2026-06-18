Bursa Malaysia Index Edges Higher Amid Consumer Buying and Geopolitical Optimism

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI closed marginally up as strong demand for consumer stocks offset mixed regional market signals, while analysts cite cautious optimism pending Middle East peace developments and global risk sentiment.

Kuala Lumpur - The main market indicator on Bursa Malaysia edged higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday, buoyed by solid buying in consumer‑focused stocks while regional equity markets displayed mixed moves.

By 5 pm the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 1.40 points, or 0.08%, at 1,711.39, a modest gain from the previous close of 1,709.99. Market participants noted that bargain hunting persisted in a select group of blue‑chip listings that combine stable earnings prospects with appealing valuation metrics.

However, analysts warned that investors remain selective as the peace agreement in the Middle East has yet to be formally sealed and broader uncertainties - including the outlook for the global economy and the flow of foreign capital - continue to shape sentiment. Rakuten Trade's vice‑president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, told Bernama that the market would likely trade within a narrow 1,700‑1,720 range as the weekend approaches, reflecting a cautiously optimistic stance.

IPPFA's director of investment strategy and country economist, Sedek Jantan, added that the modest rally was reinforced by an improvement in global risk appetite after US President Donald Trump signed a preliminary accord aimed at de‑escalating the Middle East conflict. The development sparked optimism that US‑Iran tensions could ease further, providing a backdrop for stronger risk‑on positioning across the region.

Looking ahead, market watchers will keep a close eye on the progress of the Middle East peace process, fluctuations in crude‑oil prices and the release of key global economic data, any of which could either reinforce or undermine the current trend. A sustained reduction in geopolitical risk, Sedek said, would especially benefit sectors that stand to gain from lower energy and transportation costs. Trading dynamics were mixed throughout the day.

The index opened 12.36 points higher at 1,722.35 and oscillated between 1,711.31 and 1,722.63. Market breadth was negative, with 678 declining issues outpacing 493 gainers, while 549 stocks were unchanged, 1,016 showed no trade and 34 were suspended. Turnover rose to 4.50 billion shares valued at RM3.45 billion, up from 3.93 billion shares on Tuesday.

Among heavyweight constituents, Press Metal climbed 32 sen to RM8.52, 99 Speed Mart added 17 sen to RM3.57 and MRDIY rose seven sen to RM1.68, whereas Maybank held steady at RM11.16 and Public Bank slipped five sen to RM5.00. Active equities featured a mixed bag: Tanco and Hong Seng fell marginally, Zetrix AI dropped three sen, while ACE Market debutant Sum Technology surged 24.5 sen to RM52.5 and Borneo Oil was flat.

Top gainers included Hong Leong Industries (+RM0.66 to RM19.14), Petronas Dagangan (+RM0.36 to RM18.64), Dutch Lady (+RM0.24 to RM32.50) and Hong Leong Bank (+RM0.18 to RM22.18). The biggest laggards were Nestle (down RM1.66 to RM95.14), Malaysian Pacific Industries (down RM0.74 to RM48.56), Paragon (down RM0.58 to RM1.71) and Concrete Engineering (down RM0.45 to RM3.71).

On the broader index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 1.08 points to 12,663.26, the FBM Top‑100 Index added 4.22 points to 12,503.61 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 14.97 points to 12,489.71. Conversely, the FBM Mid‑70 Index fell 19.76 points to 18,090.80 and the FBM ACE Index slipped 16.72 points to 4,760.27.

Sector‑wise performance showed the Financial Services Index down 7.11 points to 20,277.14, the Energy Index down 2.21 points to 762.42, and the Plantation Index down 11.92 points to 8,767.45, while the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 2.14 points to 190.71. Volume on the Main Market improved to 2.62 billion shares valued at RM3.04 billion, and activity on the ACE Market also expanded, signalling continued investor interest in both established and emerging listings





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Bursa Malaysia Consumer Stocks Middle East Peace Process Geopolitical Risk Malaysian Equity Market

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