Bursa Malaysia Expected to Trade Range-Bound Amid Holiday-Shortened Week

Bursa Malaysia will be closed for the King's Birthday and Wesak Day, leading to a shortened trading week. Analysts anticipate range-bound trading with a downward bias due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Bursa Malaysia , the stock exchange of Malaysia, will be closed on June 1 and 2 in observance of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's birthday and Wesak Day, respectively.

Trading will resume on June 3. The shortened trading week is expected to result in a range-bound market with a downward bias, according to analysts. Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng noted that market participants will remain attentive to developments in West Asia, particularly any progress in discussions between the United States and Iran. While bargain hunting may lend some support to the market, volatility could persist amid uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical situation.

The outlook for the upcoming week is cautious, as investors weigh the impact of the holidays and external factors on trading volumes and sentiment. In the week just ended, Bursa Malaysia experienced a decline as weaker risk appetite dampened investor sentiment. The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 29.60 points to 1,683.07 from 1,712.67 a week earlier.

Other indices also saw mixed performance: the FBM Emas Index decreased by 126.11 points to 12,580.12, the FBMT 100 Index declined by 129.22 points to 12,417.54, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 40.10 points to 12,604.07. In contrast, the FBM Mid 70 Index increased by 186.03 points to 18,484.33, and the FBM ACE Index rose 37.84 points to 4,763.81.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index dipped 84.73 points to 8,499.54, the Energy Index slid 13.80 points to 778.75, the Financial Services Index tumbled 472.81 points to 19,524.29, and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 2.81 points to 197.82. Weekly turnover declined to 14.77 billion units valued at RM21.55 billion from 18.19 billion units valued at RM17.65 billion the previous week. Main Market volume narrowed to 9.13 billion units valued at RM20.32 billion from 9.49 billion units valued at RM15.69 billion.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 3.38 billion units valued at RM422.21 million compared with 4.84 billion units valued at RM614.26 million last week. The ACE Market volume dropped to 2.25 billion units valued at RM801.54 million from 3.58 billion units valued at RM1.42 billion. The decrease in trading activity reflects a cautious stance among investors ahead of the holidays and the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts advise monitoring global cues and domestic developments for clearer direction in the coming sessions.

Bursa Malaysia will remain closed on June 1 and 2 and will resume operations on June 3





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Bursa Malaysia Stock Market Holiday Trading Geopolitics

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