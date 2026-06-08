Bursa Malaysia Expected to Maintain Recovery Momentum Amid Shifting Global Investment Trends

Analysts predict Bursa Malaysia's FBM KLCI will extend its rally this week, supported by improving risk sentiment, attractive blue-chip valuations, and potential foreign fund inflows as global investors seek better value in developing markets.

Bursa Malaysia is anticipated to sustain its recovery momentum this week, driven by improving risk appetite among investors and the continued appeal of local blue-chip stock valuations.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) is forecasted to have strong potential to extend its recent rally, thereby reversing the lackluster performance recorded throughout May. Mohd Sedek Jantan, Director and Investment Strategy Economist at IPPFA Sdn. Bhd. , observed that the FBM KLCI's resurgence in the final two trading sessions of last week provided a clear signal that short-term market sentiment is beginning to stabilize.

Following the persistent weakness observed in May, the index's rebound towards the end of last week indicates the market is building a solid foundation. We believe this recovery has the potential to continue into this week, supported by increasingly favorable risk sentiment and attractive valuations among selected local blue-chip component stocks, he stated.

He further noted that shifting global investment trends are also expected to benefit the local bourse as enthusiasm for the global artificial intelligence (AI)-related rally begins to wane. This situation is likely to see investors pivot toward defensive sectors and large-cap stocks that remain undervalued outside the United States market. This rotation in holdings could provide additional support for the FBM KLCI.

We see the index potentially retesting the 1,700-point level and then strengthening within a target range of 1,710 to 1,715 points this week, he added. Regarding foreign fund flows, he explained there is ample scope for foreign investors to re-enter the local equity market after recording net selling for three consecutive weeks prior.

He did not rule out that stronger U.S. macroeconomic data may continue to underpin global risk sentiment; however, elevated U.S. equity valuations will prompt global fund managers to seek opportunities in developing markets. Global asset managers are currently looking for markets offering far more attractive and competitive valuations. In this regard, Malaysia is strategically positioned to benefit directly from this reallocation of foreign capital, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohd Faisol Ibrahim, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Banking at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), stated that the local bourse's recovery momentum this week will also be influenced by the readiness of local retail investors to re-engage and enliven the equity market alongside the renewed entry of institutional funds. He noted that the local stock market is now in a healthy valuation phase, where the risk of a sharp decline is limited given the sound domestic economic fundamentals.

Investors are advised not to be too aggressive but instead focus on counters with strong cash flow and companies reporting consistent quarterly performance. This cautious approach is important to offset any unexpected shocks from global markets, but overall we can expect a more positive performance for this week, he explained.

He added that Bursa Malaysia's direction for the week will be guided by the consistency of foreign fund re-entry and continued buying interest in high-yield counters, as the market attempts to build momentum above the psychological level of 1,710 points





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