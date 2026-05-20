Bursa Malaysia Ends Lower as Global Risk Sentiment Weaks

Bursa Malaysia ended lower on Wednesday, as weakening global risk sentiment weighed on investor confidence, an economist said. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.58 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 1,717.69, from Tuesday’s close of 1,727.27. The benchmark index traded between 1,716.47 and 1,727.50 throughout the session.

Bursa Malaysia ended lower on Wednesday, as weakening global risk sentiment weighed on investor confidence, an economist said. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.58 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 1,717.69, from Tuesday’s close of 1,727.27.

The benchmark index traded between 1,716.47 and 1,727.50 throughout the session. Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 840 to 366, while 518 counters were unchanged, 993 untraded and 15 suspended. Turnover rose to 4.15 billion units worth RM4.29 billion, compared with 3.36 billion units worth RM3.24 billion on Tuesday. Locally, selling pressure was seen across technology, financial and export-oriented counters as investors maintained a defensive stance amid external uncertainties.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank fell two sen each to RM11.06 and RM4.77 respectively, CIMB shed eight sen to RM7.76, Tenaga Nasional slipped six sen to RM14.46, and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM8.99. On the most active list, Main Market debutant SkyeChip rose RM1.33 to RM2.21, while Zetrix AI and VS Industry edged down half a sen each to 83 sen and 19.5 sen respectively.

Capital A eased one sen to 43 sen, while Hong Seng Consolidated was flat at one sen. Among top gainers, Malaysian Pacific Industries advanced RM1.00 to RM44.20, Fraser & Neave gained 50 sen to RM29.22, Sunway Construction rose 30 sen to RM7.60, Coastal Contracts added 19 sen to RM1.48, and Kelington Group climbed 16 sen to RM7.14.

As for top losers, Petronas Gas fell 52 sen to RM17.20, Petronas Dagangan shed 38 sen to RM18.82, Wasco declined 20.5 sen to 89.5 sen, while VSTECS and PPB Group slipped 18 sen each to RM5.75 and RM10.30, respectively. — Bernam





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Bursa Malaysia FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Global Risk Sentiment Global Semiconductor And Technology Stocks Bond Yields Inflation Concerns US President Donald Trump Geopolitical Tensions Global Energy Markets Broader Financial Stability Technology Financial Export-Oriented Maybank Public Bank CIMB Tenaga Nasional IHH Healthcare Skyechip Zetrix AI VS Industry Capital A Hong Seng Consolidated Malaysian Pacific Industries Fraser & Neave Sunway Construction Coastal Contracts Kelington Group Petronas Gas Petronas Dagangan Wasco VSTECS PPB Group

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