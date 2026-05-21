Bursa Malaysia Ends at Intrawday Low as Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious Amid Ongoing Foreign Outflows

A cautious investor sentiment, coupled with ongoing foreign outflows, led Bursa Malaysia to conclude trading on Thursday at its intraday low. Despite the weakness, bargain-hunting opportunities may present themselves for those interested in fundamentally sound blue-chip counters.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended at its intraday low on Thursday as investor sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing foreign outflows, although the recent weakness may present bargain-hunting opportunities in fundamentally sound blue-chip counters.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.33 points, or 0.54%, to 1,708.36, from yesterday's close of 1,717.69. The benchmark index, which opened 3.74 points higher at 1,721.43, hit an intraday high of 1,722.50 in early trade before losing momentum for the rest of the day





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