Bursa Malaysia Dominates ASEAN in Listings, Market Capitalization, and Fund Raising

Bursa Malaysia leads ASEAN stock exchanges in terms of listings, market capitalization, and fund collection. This growth is supported by a strong economic foundation, clear government policies, and strategic initiatives.

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia leads ASEAN stock exchanges in terms of listings, market capitalization, and fund collection, with 32 companies listed worth approximately RM17.4 billion. Bursa Malaysia stated that the local stock market continues to perform excellently, recording 39 new listings as of August 29th, a 22 percent increase compared to the 32 listings in the same period last year.

It said that the IPO market remains active, supported by a strong economic foundation and a clear direction of government policies. “As of August, four large-scale IPOs have been implemented, each recording a capitalization of more than RM1 billion, while the largest listing is Eco-Shop Marketing Bhd. with a market value of around RM6.5 billion. “In addition to traditional sectors, Bumiputera companies are increasingly prominent in the fields of renewable technology, telecommunications, and software. “Since last year, Azam Jaya Bhd. and Enproserve Group Bhd. have been trading above their initial offering prices despite global market uncertainties,” it said to. Bursa Malaysia emphasizes its role not only as a capital-raising platform but also as a driver of national economic growth. “In line with the national development agenda, Bursa Malaysia aims for more high-impact listings through plans such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS). “Local investment institutions also remain key catalysts, with Permodalan Nasional Bhd. (PNB), Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), and other Bumiputera institutions frequently appearing as major investors in large IPOs. “PNB through the GEAR-UP program is mandated to drive the “Bumiputera Relay Race” initiative to prepare 10 companies for listing,” it said. In addition, the BRAVE Program and the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 also support the scaling of companies to the capital market. Commenting further, Bursa Malaysia said that the 30 percent Bumiputera equity ownership requirement that was abolished in 2009 is now replaced by more flexible conditions by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC). It explained that this is part of a major deregulation to make Malaysia more competitive and attractive to foreign investment. “For the Main Market, 12.5 percent of the total issued shares must be allocated to recognized Bumiputera investors, while at least half of the shares offered to the public through balloting are provided to Bumiputera investors. “This requirement does not apply to listings without a public offering through balloting, including limited offerings for sales or specific distribution to existing shareholders. Bursa Malaysia's strong performance highlights the vibrancy of the Malaysian capital market and its attractiveness to both domestic and international investors. The surge in new listings underscores the confidence in the Malaysian economy and the strategic initiatives undertaken to foster growth. The emphasis on supporting Bumiputera participation and promoting high-impact listings reflects the government's commitment to inclusive economic development. The success of the GEAR-UP program and the flexible Bumiputera equity guidelines further enhance the appeal of the Malaysian market. This strategic positioning positions Bursa Malaysia as a leading player in the ASEAN region and a key driver of economic growth. The focus on sustainable growth and investor confidence ensures long-term value creation for all stakeholders. The consistent improvement in the number of IPOs, market capitalization, and fund collection positions Malaysia as a preferred destination for investment. These positive trends demonstrate the successful implementation of economic reforms and policy initiatives, which continue to attract both domestic and foreign capital. The increased listing numbers and participation by Bumiputera investors suggest that the Malaysian capital market is both vibrant and inclusive. The revised guidelines related to Bumiputera equity ownership emphasize the ongoing adjustments to regulations to encourage more listings. These initiatives will enable Bursa Malaysia to maintain its competitive advantage within ASEAN and enhance its role as a center for capital markets. The development of renewable energy and semiconductor industries further expands the horizon for sustainable economic growth





