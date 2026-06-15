Bursa Malaysia Closes Higher on US-Iran Deal Optimism, Analysts Advise Caution

Malaysia's benchmark index FBM KLCI rose 0.46% on Monday, tracking regional gains as an interim US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz eased geopolitical risks. Analysts caution that the deal is not yet formalized, but improved risk appetite and lower oil prices support the market. Turnover surged to 5.02 billion units.

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's benchmark stock index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ( FBM KLCI ), closed higher on Monday, tracking gains across regional equity markets as geopolitical tensions eased following a reported interim agreement between the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts noted that the deal, though not yet formally signed, has reduced immediate concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies, thereby lowering geopolitical risk premiums across global asset markets. This development provided a constructive backdrop for risk assets, supporting investor sentiment in emerging markets including Malaysia. The FBM KLCI rose by 7.76 points, or 0.46%, to 1,691.39 compared to last Friday's close of 1,683.63.

The key index opened 6.76 points higher at 1,690.39 and fluctuated within a range of 1,688.04 to 1,697.48 during the session. Market breadth remained positive, with gainers outpacing losers 789 to 483, while 467 counters were unchanged, 1,034 untraded, and 36 suspended. Turnover surged to 5.02 billion units worth 3.91 billion ringgit from 2.79 billion units worth 2.31 billion ringgit last Friday, indicating heightened trading activity amid renewed confidence.

Sedek Jantan, director of investment strategy and country economist at IPPFA Sdn Bhd, commented that the US-Iran agreement has alleviated near-term concerns over energy supply disruptions, providing a constructive backdrop for risk assets and supporting investor sentiment across emerging markets including Malaysia. However, Thong Pak Leng, vice-president of equity research at Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd, advised caution, noting that the peace agreement has yet to be formally signed and geopolitical risks have not been fully eliminated.

He added that easing crude oil prices and improving risk appetite across regional markets should lend support to the local bourse. Looking ahead, he maintained a cautiously optimistic view, expecting the FBM KLCI to trend within the 1,680-1,700 range for the week.

Among heavyweight counters, Maybank rose 20 sen to 10.92 ringgit, Public Bank added nine sen to 4.92 ringgit, Tenaga Nasional gained six sen to 14.48 ringgit, and CIMB jumped 30 sen to 7.69 ringgit, while IHH Healthcare fell nine sen to 8.69 ringgit. Active stocks included Hong Seng up 0.5 sen to 1.5 sen, ACE Market debutant Pentech perking up six sen to 26 sen, Dagang NeXchange climbing four sen to 40 sen, Tanco losing seven sen to 13 sen, and Zetrix AI flat at 81 sen.

Top gainers were Malaysian Pacific Industries adding 1.50 ringgit to 49 ringgit, Fraser & Neave increasing 76 sen to 27.50 ringgit, UMS soaring 68 sen to 8.70 ringgit, UWC jumping 60 sen to 6.20 ringgit, and Pentamaster rising 52 sen to 4.83 ringgit. Among top losers, Nestle slipped 1.10 ringgit to 94.50 ringgit, Paragon dipped 98 sen to 2.29 ringgit, Petronas Chemicals shed 82 sen to 4.52 ringgit, Press Metal slid 57 sen to 8.40 ringgit, and Dutch Lady shed 24 sen to 32.80 ringgit.

On the broader index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 86.31 points to 12,560.93, the FBM Top 100 Index advanced 78.77 points to 12,394.71, the FBM Mid 70 Index jumped 208.63 points to 18,092.78, and the FBM ACE Index surged 83.20 points to 4,751.87. The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell marginally by 0.53 point to 12,421.77.

By sector, the financial services index leapt 347 points to 19,991.36, the industrial products and services index eased 7.29 points to 189.64, the energy index declined 14.91 points to 760.46, and the plantation index shed 23.06 points to 8,729.02. Market volume on the Main Market improved to 2.93 billion units valued at 3.45 billion ringgit from 1.45 billion units valued at 2.02 billion ringgit last Friday.

Warrants turnover swelled to 1.36 billion units valued at 187.84 million ringgit from 888.91 million units valued at 129.37 million ringgit previously. The ACE Market volume expanded to 727.7 million units worth 273.33 million ringgit from 447.1 million units worth 160.05 million ringgit on Friday.

Sector-wise, consumer products and services counters accounted for 335.7 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services 443.93 million, construction 184.78 million, technology 949.16 million, financial services 71.27 million, property 457.17 million, plantation 33.55 million, real estate investment trusts 24.53 million, closed-end fund 521,200, energy 118.98 million, healthcare 165.3 million, telecommunications and media 71.51 million, transportation and logistics 32.92 million, utilities 43.1 million, and business trusts 235,700. In summary, the Malaysian stock market closed higher on Monday, driven by geopolitical de-escalation and improved risk appetite.

While the interim US-Iran agreement has boosted sentiment, investors remain cautious pending formalization. The local bourse is expected to stay range-bound in the near term, with selective stock picking amid lingering global uncertainties





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